Oregon State

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Medicaid audit needed

Thank you, Jamie Goldberg, for exposing the shameful application process for Medicaid-funded long term assistance. (“Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training,” Aug. 6) Are the 12,000 delayed applications submitted through Oregon’s new ONE application portal “not that bad,” as one Portland...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Letter from the Editor: Transparency is best, whether related to Trump or local matters

It likely will come as no surprise that I favor the release of court documents related to the seizure of materials from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach mansion. Journalists typically fight for government transparency and that includes open courts. Oregon has a particularly strong protection for open courts in its constitution, which says “no court shall be secret.” That provision has led to numerous decisions favoring the release of records filed in Oregon courts.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers

When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
OREGON STATE
State
Oregon State
Marion County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
County
Marion County, OR
ijpr.org

Judge OKs class-action lawsuit alleging Oregon foster care dysfunction

Plaintiffs alleging widespread dysfunction within Oregon’s foster care system can now sue on behalf of all children within that system, a judge ruled this week. With that decision by U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken, a three-year-old lawsuit against the state can potentially achieve a greater impact on a system that plaintiffs say struggles to place children in adequate facilities, doesn’t set kids up to live alone once they age out of the system and frequently traumatizes thousands of youth in state custody.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Full-serve gas helps many

I understand many people think it is better to be able to pump your own gas. (“Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas,” Aug. 14) However, I grew up in an era and then a state where self-service gas was not allowed. I need a primer in how to operate self-serve whenever I take a solo road trip into another state.
OREGON STATE
#Defendants
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote McLeod-Skinner for opportunity

My 72-year-old self was stunned to discover first-hand the difficulties a young person faces getting their independent life started in northwestern Oregon. My stepdaughter tried to move from another state to Clackamas County to be near her father as she seeks better opportunities for herself and her young son. She had seen ads for affordable apartments but found nothing when she got here. Widening the search still failed to produce anything that would allow this hard-working young woman to put food on the table and pay for necessities like health care, child care and transportation. How on earth do young people get their lives started? The problem is widespread. We need more voices in Congress advocating for working families and opportunities for our young people. Having heard, spoken personally with and then researched Jamie McLeod-Skinner, I can’t overstate my enthusiasm for this dynamic woman running to represent the 5th Congressional District. Check her out. She relates to regular Oregonians, cares about these problems and will work to deliver for us.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Commission likely to fire head of Oregon public defense agency

The state commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense agency is likely to fire the divisive lawyer in charge of the department on Thursday, barely a week after its first attempt to remove him failed. The Public Defense Services Commission met Wednesday to hear advice from state attorneys and discuss the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Commutations a concern

What gives with liberals letting criminals out of prison despite families wishing the people who committed crimes against them to never see the light of day? (“Commutations granted to 1,000 felons by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown were lawful, appeals court says,” Aug. 10) With crime levels hemorrhaging around the country and at the state level, why does Gov. Kate Brown feel the need to add to those levels? Not feeling safe is the norm now, I guess!
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What exactly makes up an ecolawn?: Ask an expert

The summer moves on and so does gardening. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS

The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

