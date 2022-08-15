Read full article on original website
inforney.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
Abbott supporters gather at 'Keep Texas, Texas' rally
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An event created by three republican organizations from San Angelo brought several people together Tuesday evening, to support the re-election of Gov. Greg Abbott. The room full of supporters rooting for Governor Abbott could be heard loud and clear. But, Beto O’Rourke, who is also...
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new study
The real estate market in El Paso is officially hot. That's according to the latest study released by the website realtor.com which listed the 50 hottest zip codes in the United States.
El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media
EL PASO, Texas – In recent days, we've seen juveniles used to transport migrants into the United States. On Monday, a 19-year-old El Paso resident was driving a car that overturned in an Upper Valley canal. One person died as a result, and another six people were in the vehicle during the crash. Police said The post El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media appeared first on KVIA.
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
KFOX 14
Thousands of dollars seized at El Paso Stanton Street Bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge intercepted. More than $89,000 in unreported money was found at an El Paso port of entry on Sunday. The seizure was made when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted outbound inspections...
Why Are Hundreds of Court Cases About to Be Dismissed in El Paso?
If you were charged with a crime in El Paso within the last year or so, you may have a get out of jail free card coming. A backlog of cases in the El Paso court system have missed, or are about to miss, a critical, legal deadline. If you've been busted, charged and posted bond, you still need to be indicted.
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
Escobar ready to ‘write legislation’ on Border Patrol vehicle pursuit policies
“DHS assured us from the get-go of this administration that they were going to be rewriting those polices. I’ve spoken with some of my colleagues (in Congress) and if we’re not satisfied with the new policies, I stand ready to write legislation around this issue." U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas
KFOX 14
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
KVIA
First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
El Paso man allegedly punches Border Patrol agent in face
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI arrested a 31-year-old El Paso man and charged him with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Alejandro Morales was arrested along the south side border wall at about 1 a.m. Sunday. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Morales was in Juarez and crossed the Rio […]
KFOX 14
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
elpasomatters.org
Castner Range: Top Army official joins call for national monument
It’s been a year since calls for preserving Castner Range as a national monument “were closer than ever,” an effort advocates say it is even closer now with the support of a top military official — despite the expected years-long process of cleaning the munitions littering this part of the Chihuahuan desert.
KFOX 14
Earl of Sandwich to open first restaurant in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new sandwich restaurant is opening in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich, which is known for hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads, soups opens Friday at 3581 Zaragoza Road. Owner Kenji Shigematsu is responsible for opening the first Earl of Sandwich...
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
KFOX 14
"Is a recession imminent," UTEP professor explains
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Residents of the Borderland have been facing rising prices from gas to groceries to interest rates and more. These increases may be leading people of the community to question what is going on in the economy. The Borderplex Business Barometer is a business cycle...
