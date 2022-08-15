ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
Abbott supporters gather at 'Keep Texas, Texas' rally

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An event created by three republican organizations from San Angelo brought several people together Tuesday evening, to support the re-election of Gov. Greg Abbott. The room full of supporters rooting for Governor Abbott could be heard loud and clear. But, Beto O’Rourke, who is also...
El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media

EL PASO, Texas – In recent days, we've seen juveniles used to transport migrants into the United States. On Monday, a 19-year-old El Paso resident was driving a car that overturned in an Upper Valley canal. One person died as a result, and another six people were in the vehicle during the crash.  Police said The post El Paso teens recruited to smuggle migrants into the United States through social media appeared first on KVIA.
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
Thousands of dollars seized at El Paso Stanton Street Bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge intercepted. More than $89,000 in unreported money was found at an El Paso port of entry on Sunday. The seizure was made when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted outbound inspections...
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
El Paso man allegedly punches Border Patrol agent in face

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI arrested a 31-year-old El Paso man and charged him with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Alejandro Morales was arrested along the south side border wall at about 1 a.m. Sunday. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Morales was in Juarez and crossed the Rio […]
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
Castner Range: Top Army official joins call for national monument

It’s been a year since calls for preserving Castner Range as a national monument “were closer than ever,” an effort advocates say it is even closer now with the support of a top military official — despite the expected years-long process of cleaning the munitions littering this part of the Chihuahuan desert.
Earl of Sandwich to open first restaurant in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new sandwich restaurant is opening in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich, which is known for hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads, soups opens Friday at 3581 Zaragoza Road. Owner Kenji Shigematsu is responsible for opening the first Earl of Sandwich...
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
"Is a recession imminent," UTEP professor explains

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Residents of the Borderland have been facing rising prices from gas to groceries to interest rates and more. These increases may be leading people of the community to question what is going on in the economy. The Borderplex Business Barometer is a business cycle...
