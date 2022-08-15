Read full article on original website
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone
StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
A Magnificent Modern Farmhouse in Ennisbrook
Located in the highly sought-after Ennisbrook enclave, 1930 Jelinda Drive is the epitome of luxury and elegance. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home masterfully mixes classic farmhouse elements with a clean, modern aesthetic. Rustic open beams adorn the great room, and the custom fireplace is flanked by windows and French doors, inviting...
Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront
The Hilton Beachfront resort in Santa Barbara is planning an 80-room expansion in with a fire pit, lounge, bar and adult swimming pool. The post Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ota roots run deep
Editor’s note: This Throwback was previously published in 2017. The Ota family history is closely intertwined with that of the Bates family, which Throwback Thursday has spotlighted for the last several weeks. Like the Ramirezes, who were featured recently, the Otas got their start in local farming on the 1,200-acre ranch owned by R.W. Bates.
5 Amazing Pizza Places in California
When it comes to comfort food, a lot of people would say that nothing compares to a tasty pizza. If you are one of those people that love to have a good pizza from time to time but don't want to make it themselves, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in California that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and tourists and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh, high-quality ingredients so it comes without saying that the food tastes absolutely delicious. You don't have to take my word for it, though, so make sure to check them out yourself.
Beer, ciders and seltzers galore at Surf ‘n’ Suds
Visitors far and near flocked to the Carpinteria State Park this weekend for a two-day 2022 Surf ‘n’ Suds affair – Saturday with dozens of brand-name booths carrying all the beer, cider and seltzers the 21+ could drink, and Sunday with an all-ages musical festival. This was the first year the city’s famed festival was split over two days, bringing home something for everyone in and out of town.
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Santa Barbara County
A major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Santa Barbara County. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new, convenient place to shop for groceries that won't break the bank, you may be excited to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new store in Lompoc.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Oxnard metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ventura County’s organized health system, three medical providers agree to pay $70.7 million to settle false claims allegations
Ventura County's organized health system and three medical care providers agreed to pay $70.7 million in total to settle allegations that they submitted false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion The post Ventura County’s organized health system, three medical providers agree to pay $70.7 million to settle false claims allegations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Where are the Best Burgers in Ventura? Right Here.
Today we address an American classic. And — happy, affordable coincidence (you can thank us after you wipe the zesty mess off your front) — Ventura is home to some of the best burgers you’ll find. And here at Visit Ventura, we are home to honest, informative...
Malibu’s Airbnb ordinance thrown out by Coastal Commission
A legal gambit drafted by Malibu Councilmember Bruce Silverstein and signed on by the Malibu City Council went down in flames before the California Coastal Commission Friday, when the Coastal Commission said all rules governing short term vacation rentals (STR) in the city were null and void. By a five...
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley
A woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter following a single-bike accident in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Opinion: Ventura County leaders remember Supervisor Carmen Ramirez
On the evening of Aug. 12, Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street in downtown Oxnard. Here is a small sampling of the outpouring of condolences from community leaders in the days following her death:. “There was no one...
Society Matters | CAUSE Action Fund Hosts Leadership Awards Reception
On July 31, CAUSE Action Fund (CAF) hosted its annual Leadership Awards Reception in the Lobero Theatre Courtyard. The event celebrated CAF’s recent electoral work and honored grassroots organizers Estela Montaño and Casey Mata along with Oxnard City Councilmember Gabby Basua. Operating in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties,...
City of Lompoc considering changes to cannabis ordinance
The City of Lompoc is considering changes to its cannabis ordinance. Some business owners say there are too many dispensaries for a city of about 45,000 people.
Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
Multi-Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Commuter Traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
A multi-vehicle collision snarled commuter traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The four-vehicle crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes just south of the Milpas Street onramp, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Two people sustained minor...
