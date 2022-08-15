Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Dalton James Cole
Dalton James Cole, 30, of Zanesville passed Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, September 11, 1991 in Delaware, Ohio the son of Malinda Burroughs Tapia and Jeffery Allen Cole. Dalton loved being outdoors. He was a jokester and loved to prank people. He was very ornery but...
WHIZ
Audrey Parsons
Audrey F. Parsons, 80 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home on August 17, 2022. Audrey was born in Belmont on October 18, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Harold Steen and Josephine Gatten. Audrey is survived by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Tillie. In...
WHIZ
Robert E. Duffey
Robert E. Duffey, 79 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 24, 1943. He is the son of the late Edward E. and L. Pauline (Mehaffey) Duffey and his step-mother, Thelma Bucey Duffey. He was a lifelong area farmer and cowboy, an apprentice carpenter, a member of the Buggy Wheel Riding Club, a founding member of the Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Department and he worked for Champion Spark Plug. He was owner / operator of BD Trucking in Cambridge. He was an Adams Township Trustee, a proud member of the NRA, and on the board of the Guernsey County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the New Concord United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, raising horses, farming, watching westerns, traveling out west to their second home in Nevada, his ford trucks, working in his garage and teaching his grandchildren, telling stories, helping others and he never met a stranger, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his family.
WHIZ
Patricia “Pat” Brassfield
Patricia “Pat” Brassfield, 77, of East Fultonham, passed away at 8:12 a.m. Wed. August 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 16, 1945 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clifford and Irene Pletcher. She had worked as an operator at Ohio Bell, worked at Big Bear in the deli, and then was the library lady/secretary at Maysville Local Schools for 35 years. She enjoyed reading, card club, and her special dog Willis. She is survived by one son Larry (Jamey) Brassfield. One brother Tom (Sherri) Pletcher. Two sisters Jean (Dave) Ross and Darlene (Bob) Mason. Five grandsons Dakota, Jules, Mayson, Caleb, and Tucker. Six great-grandchildren. One sister-in-law Linda Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Brassfield, one son Rick Brassfield, one great-granddaughter Macy, one sister Laura Bagent. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Fri. August 19, 2022 at Wiliam Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sat. August 20, 2022 with Pastor John Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Stovertown Lutheran Cemetery,.
WHIZ
Michael F. Loraditch
Michael “Mike” Loraditch, 63 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. Mike was born in Lorain, Ohio on December 17, 1958. He is the son of Leo Francis Loraditch and Sue Ann (Burchett) Loraditch. He was noted as being a quiet and loving man and he cherished spending time with his family and the Love of his life, Carol.
WHIZ
Donald L. Baker
Donald L. Baker, 79, of Adamsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home. Donald was born December 26, 1942, the son of the late Don and Bonnie Baker. In addition to his parents, Donald is also preceded in death by Jeff Baker and Mike Baker. Donald...
WHIZ
Pee-Wee Sheep Show at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair featured the Pee-Wee Sheep Show on Thursday, August 18th. Director of the County Sheep Committee, Michele Potts says that the event highlights kids and parents alike to have fun while being surrounded by animals. The show is for kids who aren’t quite old enough to join 4-H but still want to have a chance to raise animals Potts also told us.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 1959. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents, Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home.
WHIZ
Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the Muskingum County Fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the...
WHIZ
Stop The Bleed
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Washington Fire Department in Zanesville is getting ready for their Stop The Bleed event on August 23rd. This event will help people learn how to stop someone from bleeding so more lives can be saved. Fire Chief with Washington Fire Department Gene Hanning, Lieutenant Paramedic at Washington...
WHIZ
National Bad Poetry Day
ZANESVILLE, OH- National Bad Poetry Day is this Thursday. And the John Mclntire Library in downtown will be hosting an event that will allow people to express their feelings with poetry, without being criticized about how good or bad it is. “Poetry is part of our culture and when a...
WHIZ
Rabbit Showmanship At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- 4-H provides critical learning resources for kids and teens all year long. 14-year-old, Julia Carpenter, and her rabbit, Sam, told us the impact 4-H had on them the last five years. “It definitely takes time and commitment. And you really have to take some responsibility,” she said.
WHIZ
14th Annual American Cancer Society Ride For Life Poker Run
ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The 14th annual American Cancer Society Ride for Life Poker Run takes place this Saturday at The Barn in Zanesville. Jim Watson, owner of The Barn, said they are incredibly excited. They are expecting a great crowd and lots of neat vehicles. “All of the participants will get a...
WHIZ
Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
WHIZ
Hawkins Complete Dental Services Hosts Annual Kids’ Dental Day
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hawkins Complete Dental Services hosted their annual Kids’ Dental Day Thursday. Kids were able to enjoy food, prizes, and even a jump tent at their Maysville Pike office. Teeth cleanings were also available for kids ages 6 and up. Dental Hygienist Cori Creeks says...
WHIZ
Bishop Rosecrans Football Preview
ZANESVILLE, OH- High School Football is just two days away. The Bishop Rosecrans team might be young this season, but they have high expectations. Freshmen make up nearly a third of the roster as they head into 2022. The Bishops will have to lean on team chemistry this year. “We...
WHIZ
Local High School Sports Scores: 8/17/22
Goal scorers: (Heath) Allie Dunlap 5, Brielle Keck 2, Kerilyn Davis 1. Goal scorers: Bishop Rosecrans: Sydney Maxwell 2, Chloe Zemba 1, Caitlyn Wilson 1. John Glenn: Riley Zamensky 1. Zanesville: 0 Dover: 1. A late Dover goal spoiled the Lady Devils soccer opener in Sulsberger Stadium. Next up is...
WHIZ
Trail Game Moved to Saturday
The high school football season hasn’t even begun and we already have a game change to announce. Caldwell Football was scheduled to play Buckeye Trail Friday night. The game has now been moved to Saturday, August 20. It will now take place at Meadowbrook with a 7pm start. The...
WHIZ
Muskingum Announces Bleum as New Head of the Men’s Soccer Program
The Muskingum University Fighting Muskies Men’s Soccer team has a new person in charge. The University announced Tuesday that John Bleum will be the new head coach. The name might sound familiar to many. He was the most accomplished head coach in Ohio State history with 206 wins en route to winning five Big 10 Championships and being named the Big 10 Conference Coach of the Year four times.
