Robert E. Duffey, 79 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 24, 1943. He is the son of the late Edward E. and L. Pauline (Mehaffey) Duffey and his step-mother, Thelma Bucey Duffey. He was a lifelong area farmer and cowboy, an apprentice carpenter, a member of the Buggy Wheel Riding Club, a founding member of the Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Department and he worked for Champion Spark Plug. He was owner / operator of BD Trucking in Cambridge. He was an Adams Township Trustee, a proud member of the NRA, and on the board of the Guernsey County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the New Concord United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, raising horses, farming, watching westerns, traveling out west to their second home in Nevada, his ford trucks, working in his garage and teaching his grandchildren, telling stories, helping others and he never met a stranger, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his family.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO