Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
Brian May’s Kids Thought His Voice Was Dubbed Over Gwilym Lee in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
Gwilym Lee's portrayal of Brian May in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was so accurate May's kids thought his voice was dubbed over Lee's in the movie.
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma models swimsuit designed by his ex Demi Moore
Demi Moore has recruited a new face to model her swimsuit collection – none other than the current wife of her former husband Bruce Willis.The GI Jane actor debuted a line of bathing suits and bikinis in partnership with swimwear brand Andie in July.Among those to receive swimwear from the line is Willis’s wife, Emma Heming, whom he married in 2009.Emma shared a photograph of herself wearing the swimsuit in the style “The Marseilles”, which retails for $155 (£130), to her Instagram story, writing in the caption that she was “loving” the collaboration.Proving that there is no bad blood between...
