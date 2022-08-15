Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 123 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,829 new cases countywide and 123 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,975, county case totals to 3,368,366 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,394, with 493 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Testing Remains Key to Slowing Spread
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,535 new cases countywide and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,961, county case totals to 3,363,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,271, with 493 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
SCVEDC: New Extension in Film Tax Credits Is Good News for Santa Clarita
New extension of Film & TV Tax Credit will support continued growth already seen in SCV film industry. Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it’s located within the industry’s well-known 30-Mile Zone and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world.
orangecountytribune.com
OC corona cases take a dip
NOTE: This story replaces an earlier version. A dip in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Orange County is developing in line with national and state statistics. According to Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency, the four-day total of new cases was 2,615, which averages to 663.5 cases daily.
Vaccines urged in California as polio, ‘a completely preventable disease,’ resurges in NY
Polio is circulating in New York, raising fears in California that the viral disease may next spread to the West Coast. A case confirmed in New York in July was the first in nearly a decade, and officials said that finding one case could indicate that there are hundreds more. On Friday, the virus was […]
KTLA.com
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties
The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
foxla.com
Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
High Interest Rates, Affordability Issues Drop Median Home Price in LA Area
The month-to-month drop represents a 2.5% dip, but the year-to-year data show a 6.7% rise, according to CAR's data.
Santa Clarita Radio
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday, Affecting SCV Residents
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, cautioning residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, to reduce power usage during peak times. The ISO is calling for a Flex Alert, asking all California and SCV residents to voluntarily reduce electrical usage between 4...
smobserved.com
The LA Times is Wrong and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Should Follow State Law
On August 12, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published an editorial by Erwin Chemerinsky, Gil Garcetti, and Miriam Aroni Krinsky. The article criticized a recent state court appellate decision that ruled that District Attorney George Gascón violated California state law when he ordered his deputies not to follow California's Three Strikes law.
LA County Logs 26 More COVID-Related Deaths
Los Angeles County recorded another 10,025 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period ending Monday, while also logging another 26 virus-related fatalities.
Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die
Four state, federal and nonprofit agencies began investigating Memorial earlier this year, when one patient died after being given the wrong medication and another died after a fall in the hospital. The post Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Americans relocating to Mexico to combat cost of living
The cost of living has become unaffordable for most Americans, prompting more people to relocate to Mexico.
kvta.com
COVID UPDATE VENTURA COUNTY
COVID-19 CASE/HOSPITALIZATION UPDATE August 16, 2022. ***The number of new cases Tuesday was 843 with 8,587 tests. ***There was a total Tuesday of 1,323 currently active cases. ***The total number of cases since March 2020 is 201,730. ***The total number of recovered cases since March 2020 is 198,859. ***The total...
Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
abc10.com
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital
POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
