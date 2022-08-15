ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 123 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,829 new cases countywide and 123 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,975, county case totals to 3,368,366 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,394, with 493 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Testing Remains Key to Slowing Spread

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,535 new cases countywide and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,961, county case totals to 3,363,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,271, with 493 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
SCVEDC: New Extension in Film Tax Credits Is Good News for Santa Clarita

New extension of Film & TV Tax Credit will support continued growth already seen in SCV film industry. Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it’s located within the industry’s well-known 30-Mile Zone and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world.
OC corona cases take a dip

NOTE: This story replaces an earlier version. A dip in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Orange County is developing in line with national and state statistics. According to Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency, the four-day total of new cases was 2,615, which averages to 663.5 cases daily.
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties

The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study

California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday, Affecting SCV Residents

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, cautioning residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, to reduce power usage during peak times. The ISO is calling for a Flex Alert, asking all California and SCV residents to voluntarily reduce electrical usage between 4...
COVID UPDATE VENTURA COUNTY

COVID-19 CASE/HOSPITALIZATION UPDATE August 16, 2022. ***The number of new cases Tuesday was 843 with 8,587 tests. ***There was a total Tuesday of 1,323 currently active cases. ***The total number of cases since March 2020 is 201,730. ***The total number of recovered cases since March 2020 is 198,859. ***The total...
Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital

POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California

Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
