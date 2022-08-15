On August 15 at 8:52 p.m., Eugene Police received multiple reports of a gunshots heard in the 1700 block of Balboa Street. The source of the shots was determined to be coming from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, age 50. Firing a pistol in a residential neighborhood poses a substantial risk to those in the area, and EPD attempted to contact Engel was contacted by phone. Engel refused to exit. Coincidentally, EPD’s Street Crimes Unit had a search warrant signed by a Lane County Circuit Court judge, with probable cause to arrest Engel. This was already in place, so a decision to serve the warrant earlier than planned. EPD Patrol, SCU, SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, Metro Explosives Disposal Team, Tactical Dispatch and Drone Team deployed to the area to more safely address taking Engel into custody.

EUGENE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO