KTAL
2 from Louisiana arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people from Louisiana were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
KTAL
La. Dept. of Health: The very young, elderly most vulnerable to heat-related illness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Though Louisiana is making headway through August and inching closer to autumn, summer temperatures still seem to be in full force. As this is the case, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) on Tuesday (Aug 16) urged locals to keep precautions related to heat safety in mind.
KTAL
Scattered storms Thursday, heavy rain likely next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a stormy early morning in the ArkLaTex with the early day rainfall, and lingering clouds giving us some major heat relief today. A rainy pattern is looking likely for much of next week as well. The heaviest rain early in the morning...
KTAL
Cleco announces plans for solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cleco has announced plans to help bring one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana to De Soto Parish through a partnership with a New York-based energy investment group that has agreed to build the plant on the site of the recently closed Dolet Hills lignite-fired power plant in Mansfield.
KTAL
Texas pecan season not looking good due to drought, farmers say
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Pecan season is here, but due to the drought conditions in East Texas farmers say it may not a good year. Michael Alford with Alford Family Farm says they have about 350 pecan trees, and so far only a few of their trees are starting to produce a crop.
KTAL
Texas man charged with stealing, selling employer’s fuel
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A north Texas man is in custody in Caddo Parish, accused of stealing and selling fuel from his employer. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 32-year-old Justin Price Wednesday, charging him with illegal possession of stolen things. CPSO says the Prosper, Texas man was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and De Soto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish.
KTAL
Two months’ worth of rain in a week?
A very wet week of weather for this time of year begins Sunday. During an average August and September Shreveport receives about 6.5” of rain. It’s possible that much rain could fall next week. Temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next few weeks. Rain chances briefly...
KTAL
School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms
PULASKI CO, Ark. — As districts across the state start seeing students back on campus, some schools won’t have enough teachers to fill the classrooms. The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.
KTAL
Rain looks promising Thursday with cooler temperatures
The chance for showers and thunderstorms will stick around Thursday with much cooler temperatures. We will settle into a rather soggy weather pattern from late this weekend through all of next week with below-normal temperatures. Finally, a decent break from the heat: A cold front is easing its way through...
KTAL
LDR: Claim $36M+ in tax refunds before it becomes unclaimed property
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) warns Louisiana residents that Oct. 6 is the last day for Louisiana taxpayers to claim millions in state income tax refunds before the funds become unclaimed property. More than $36 million are at risk of being transferred to the...
