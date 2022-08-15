ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KTAL

Scattered storms Thursday, heavy rain likely next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a stormy early morning in the ArkLaTex with the early day rainfall, and lingering clouds giving us some major heat relief today. A rainy pattern is looking likely for much of next week as well. The heaviest rain early in the morning...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Cleco announces plans for solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cleco has announced plans to help bring one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana to De Soto Parish through a partnership with a New York-based energy investment group that has agreed to build the plant on the site of the recently closed Dolet Hills lignite-fired power plant in Mansfield.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
State
Louisiana State
KTAL

Texas pecan season not looking good due to drought, farmers say

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Pecan season is here, but due to the drought conditions in East Texas farmers say it may not a good year. Michael Alford with Alford Family Farm says they have about 350 pecan trees, and so far only a few of their trees are starting to produce a crop.
TEXAS STATE
KTAL

Texas man charged with stealing, selling employer’s fuel

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A north Texas man is in custody in Caddo Parish, accused of stealing and selling fuel from his employer. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 32-year-old Justin Price Wednesday, charging him with illegal possession of stolen things. CPSO says the Prosper, Texas man was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and De Soto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Two months’ worth of rain in a week?

A very wet week of weather for this time of year begins Sunday. During an average August and September Shreveport receives about 6.5” of rain. It’s possible that much rain could fall next week. Temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next few weeks. Rain chances briefly...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Rain looks promising Thursday with cooler temperatures

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will stick around Thursday with much cooler temperatures. We will settle into a rather soggy weather pattern from late this weekend through all of next week with below-normal temperatures. Finally, a decent break from the heat: A cold front is easing its way through...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

LDR: Claim $36M+ in tax refunds before it becomes unclaimed property

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) warns Louisiana residents that Oct. 6 is the last day for Louisiana taxpayers to claim millions in state income tax refunds before the funds become unclaimed property. More than $36 million are at risk of being transferred to the...
LOUISIANA STATE

Community Policy