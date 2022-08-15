Read full article on original website
Tim Chuey Weather
Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. NONE...
Triple Fatal Crash US 101 — Lincoln County
Triple Fatal Crash US 101 — Lincoln County – 08/16/22. On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 10:40 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 101 near milepost 122. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated...
Identified: Man found deceased in Willamette River August 7, 202
The man found deceased was identified as Josef Baiddou, age 43, and his family has been notified. On August 7 at 10:22 a.m., a person called Central Lane 911 after a white male, age 43, was observed deceased in the Willamette River in shallow water. The location was just east of River House, 301 N. Adams Street. Eugene Police officers responded as well as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy. There were no significant observable injuries and the death does not appear to be criminal in nature. LCSO helped recover the body and the Lane County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.
Long-Time-Coming Goal by Harrington Lifts Ducks in Opener
EUGENE, Ore. – No one has scored more goals at the high school level in the state of Oregon than Callan Harrington. After she netted her last two scores in the state championship game as a senior to lead Jesuit High School to the 6A title – passing soccer Hall of Famer and U.S. national team star Tiffeny Milbrett by one goal for the state record – Harrington seemed destined to score in buckets as a collegian.
Click It or Ticket Campaign Buckle Up Safety Effort: August 22-Sept. 4
The Eugene Police Department is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt and proper child safety restraints this winter during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket high-visibility safety effort. The national seat belt campaign will run from Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4.
Detectives apprehend suspect in August 15th assault
Incident: Detectives apprehend suspect in August 15th assault. More Information: Public Information Coordinator, spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Medina, Jeffery Louis 61-year-old resident of Veneta. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:. On August 15th, 2022, Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Gateway Street in Springfield regarding an assault. Officers made contact...
Fatal motorcycle-van crash
At 7:51 p.m. on August 13, a 1995 Ford work van was headed west on W. 11th near Crow Road and made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a 2005 Suzuki, who was headed east on West 11th Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into the van and although bystanders attempted life-saving care, the motorcyclist was declared deceased in scene.
Street Crimes Unit arrests man after reports of drug delivery
The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit, was notified of suspected narcotic activity at 5973 St. Helena Street. A follow-up investigation resulted in EPD SCU applying for and being granted a search warrant for the residence, which they served on August 17 at 11:50 a.m., with the assistance of EPD SWAT, EPD Drone and EPD Investigations.
Street Crimes Unit & SWAT arrests man after shots fired in neighborhood
On August 15 at 8:52 p.m., Eugene Police received multiple reports of a gunshots heard in the 1700 block of Balboa Street. The source of the shots was determined to be coming from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, age 50. Firing a pistol in a residential neighborhood poses a substantial risk to those in the area, and EPD attempted to contact Engel was contacted by phone. Engel refused to exit. Coincidentally, EPD’s Street Crimes Unit had a search warrant signed by a Lane County Circuit Court judge, with probable cause to arrest Engel. This was already in place, so a decision to serve the warrant earlier than planned. EPD Patrol, SCU, SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, Metro Explosives Disposal Team, Tactical Dispatch and Drone Team deployed to the area to more safely address taking Engel into custody.
Detectives apprehend suspect in May shooting incident
Incident: Detectives apprehend suspect in May shooting incident. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Floyd, Justin Lamar 38 Year Old Male | Springfield, OR. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:. On May 19th, 2022, Springfield Police Department Officers responded to the 4400 block of Holly Street in Springfield regarding a shooting incident....
Man arrested after traffic stop, ghost gun seized
On August 19, at 1:37 a.m., an officer heard an engine revving while he was outside his vehicle and then he spotted a Dodge Charger driving fast near 960 Olive Street. The driver ran a red light and fled the area. The officer was able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near E. 13th and Patterson Street.
