Read full article on original website
Related
weareiowa.com
Pearl the Clydesdale hopes to win big at the Iowa State Fair
Pearl recently won 'Best of Show' in the Clydesdale category at the Indiana State Fair. She will now compete in the National Clydesdale Show, Aug. 18-21.
weareiowa.com
Massive baked potato crowned best new food at the Iowa State Fair
The Finisher isn’t just your classic baked potato. Topped with brisket, pulled pork and mac and cheese, it’s a combination of all your favorite comfort foods.
weareiowa.com
$2 OFF Blank Park Zoo admission & $2 OFF Zoo Brew TONIGHT with ISF ticket stub | Paid Content
Paid Content | Anne Shimerdla, President & CEO of the Blank Park Zoo stops by the Local 5 Stage to visit and tell us about saving $2 on zoo admission with your Iowa State Fair Ticket stub for the duration of the fair! PLUS, the Final Summer Zoo Brew is TONIGHT...with Dick Danger Band performing in the Homes Foster Event Center...AND, adults can save $2 on ZOO BREW admission tonight with an Iowa State Fair ticket stub as well! Learn about the great daily activities at the zoo and make plans to stop by while you are in town enjoying the fair festivities! www.blankparkzoo.com.
weareiowa.com
What are fairgoers thankful for?
"Good Morning Iowa" anchor Chenue Her asked fairgoers what they were most thankful for. Answers ranged from serious to silly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weareiowa.com
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
Comments / 0