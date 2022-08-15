Read full article on original website
Air traffic controllers say co-pilot who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency 'jumped,' 911 call shows
A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped, a recording released on Tuesday showed. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered last weekend after he plunged from the plane...
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
Here are the 10 worst airports in the US for flight cancellations, according to data. The top 2 are in New York and New Jersey.
LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during the peak summer travel season, according to the data cited by Bloomberg.
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
Delta Passenger Documents "Horrifying” Experience When Plane Turns Around Mid-Flight
Airline travel can be extremely stressful even if everything goes smoothly and according to plan. You have to worry about getting to the airport on time, checking your luggage and ensuring it's under the weight limit, giving yourself enough wiggle room to get through security, and then finding your gate and actually boarding the plane and hoping it'll take off at its correct time.
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
Worst airports in the world for flight cancellations revealed
Planning on taking a flight but don’t want to be stuck at the airport? FlightAware recently complied data about the airports with the most delays and cancellations since the start of the year.
I flew on Air Canada in economy from London to Montreal and while the Boeing 787 was comfortable, the food was a real disappointment
I flew on Air Canada's Boeing 787 from London to Montreal and was disappointed in the food. I typically enjoy airplane meals, but both had a weird taste and texture, reminding me of baby food. I found the seat spacious and comfortable, but still probably wouldn't book with them again.
Chaos at San Diego Airport as terminal is evacuated with ‘passengers on planes told to return to TSA security’
PASSENGERS at an airport were asked to deplane and return to security on Thursday, resulting in several complaints online. Confused and frustrated travelers at San Diego International Airport were told to evacuate inside Terminal 2 West and East. Passengers on airplanes had to leave the aircraft and return through TSA...
A pilot says they cleaned planes and loaded bags to avoid flight delays amid staffing issues
The pilot said having to do the extra jobs was an "extreme scenario" and took time away from other responsibilities during preparation for take-off.
COVID risk on planes was 1 in 1,000 on a 2-hour flight at the beginning of the pandemic — and is probably higher now, research suggests
Dr. Arnold Barnett said COVID infection risk on planes is likely higher now than earlier in the pandemic because of fuller planes and no mask mandate.
London's Heathrow airport extends passenger limits until late October as travel strains continue into the fall
London Heathrow Airport has extended limits on departing passengers through late October. The measures aim to prevent ground facilities from getting overwhelmed. The caps, first announced in July, were set to expire after Sept. 11. London Heathrow Airport has extended limits on departing passengers through late October to avoid travel...
American Airlines Cuts More Than 30,000 Flights in November
American Airlines will be trimming its flight schedule again. The carrier will cut nearly 31,000 flights in November, reports CNN, citing data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company. That amounts to a 16% cut for the month. The bulk of those cuts are on flights between Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth...
Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says
A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
Air Canada rebooked two children and their mother on different planes after canceling their flight
The family was flying from Los Angeles to Halifax when their connection from Montreal was canceled and their difficulties began.
Thursday and Friday are the worst days for flight cancellations, data shows. Here are the best days to travel.
Friday was ranked as the worst day for on-time flights, while Thursday was the day with the most flight disruption, per AirHelp data.
American Airlines agrees to buy 20 supersonic planes from Boom
American Airlines has agreed to purchase 20 supersonic Overture planes from Boom Supersonic. The deal is the second firm order in the last two years for Boom. Boom says the Overture jet will fly as fast as Mach 1.7, or 1,304 mph, dramatically cutting trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flight times. American...
Flights were grounded again this week at New York's LaGuardia Airport — this time because of 'law enforcement activity,' FAA says
Unconfirmed tweets claimed the "law enforcement activity" involved a prisoner escaping from FBI agents.
