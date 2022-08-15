ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
AFAR

You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Distractify

Delta Passenger Documents "Horrifying” Experience When Plane Turns Around Mid-Flight

Airline travel can be extremely stressful even if everything goes smoothly and according to plan. You have to worry about getting to the airport on time, checking your luggage and ensuring it's under the weight limit, giving yourself enough wiggle room to get through security, and then finding your gate and actually boarding the plane and hoping it'll take off at its correct time.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Air#Air Traffic Controllers#Flight Tracking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#Flightaware
Thrillist

American Airlines Cuts More Than 30,000 Flights in November

American Airlines will be trimming its flight schedule again. The carrier will cut nearly 31,000 flights in November, reports CNN, citing data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company. That amounts to a 16% cut for the month. The bulk of those cuts are on flights between Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth...
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Mail

Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says

A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
CNBC

American Airlines agrees to buy 20 supersonic planes from Boom

American Airlines has agreed to purchase 20 supersonic Overture planes from Boom Supersonic. The deal is the second firm order in the last two years for Boom. Boom says the Overture jet will fly as fast as Mach 1.7, or 1,304 mph, dramatically cutting trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flight times. American...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy