Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
US News and World Report
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
US News and World Report
Boeing, Northrop to Join White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman are joining a White House-backed compact to help smaller U.S.-based suppliers increase the use of 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. The voluntary program, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). Driven...
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
Amazon to charge extra fee to certain sellers during holiday season
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it would charge an additional fee to certain sellers during the upcoming holiday season to offset rising costs of labor and logistics.
These electric vehicles qualify for $7,500 tax credit under Inflation Reduction Act
The new law requires that electric vehicles were assembled in North America to qualify for the rebate.
US News and World Report
U.S. Court Vacates Decision to Block Federal Oil, Gas Leasing Pause
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters - a key piece of the president's climate change strategy - and sent the case back to that court for further proceedings.
CNBC
Home Depot and Lowe's cite strong demand in earnings reports, but softening could be ahead
Homebuilder sentiment dropped into negative territory in mid-August. Home Depot and Lowe's nonetheless reported relatively strong numbers from professionals in the second quarter. According to one analyst, these housing effects could hit home improvement late this year or early next year. Spending on home improvement doesn't appear to have taken...
America just got a $100-a-month raise
Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise.
Fed minutes show more rate hikes in the pipeline, but pace could slow
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down to control an ongoing surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting.
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
UK's Liz Truss Would Review Financial Watchdogs' Roles, Says Source
LONDON (Reuters) -Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister, wants to examine the roles of the country's three financial regulators as part of a review, a source close to her leadership campaign said on Thursday. Provided she wins the contest, Truss is expected to examine the role...
Dollar jumps as Fed officials say more rate hikes needed
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.
US News and World Report
Samsung Elec Breaks Ground on New Chip R&D Centre, Plans $15 Billion Investment by 2028
SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Friday it broke ground at a new semiconductor research and development (R&D) complex in South Korea, where it plans to invest about 20 trillion won ($15 billion) by 2028 to drive leadership in chip technology. The world's largest memory chip maker and second-largest...
US News and World Report
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Lays off Staff, Reveals Police Probe
(Reuters) - Troubled crypto lender and borrower Hodlnaut on Friday laid off about 40 employees since pausing crypto withdrawals and disclosed an investigation by the Singapore police. The company, which applied for a form of creditor protection last week, did not reveal further details about the police proceedings. "While Hodlnaut...
US News and World Report
Biden Names New Director of White House Management and Administration
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has appointed Dave Noble, currently chief of staff for the Peace Corps, to oversee management and administration of the White House, a White House official said on Friday. Noble, who will hold the title of director of White House Management and Administration and...
US News and World Report
China Jails Canadian Tycoon for 13 Years for Finance Crimes
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for a multibillion-dollar string of financial offenses and his company was fined $8.1 billion, a court announced. Xiao Jianhua was convicted of misusing billions of dollars of...
