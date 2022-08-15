ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Boeing, Northrop to Join White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman are joining a White House-backed compact to help smaller U.S.-based suppliers increase the use of 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. The voluntary program, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). Driven...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Court Vacates Decision to Block Federal Oil, Gas Leasing Pause

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters - a key piece of the president's climate change strategy - and sent the case back to that court for further proceedings.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

UK's Liz Truss Would Review Financial Watchdogs' Roles, Says Source

LONDON (Reuters) -Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister, wants to examine the roles of the country's three financial regulators as part of a review, a source close to her leadership campaign said on Thursday. Provided she wins the contest, Truss is expected to examine the role...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Fed officials say more rate hikes needed

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Lays off Staff, Reveals Police Probe

(Reuters) - Troubled crypto lender and borrower Hodlnaut on Friday laid off about 40 employees since pausing crypto withdrawals and disclosed an investigation by the Singapore police. The company, which applied for a form of creditor protection last week, did not reveal further details about the police proceedings. "While Hodlnaut...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Biden Names New Director of White House Management and Administration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has appointed Dave Noble, currently chief of staff for the Peace Corps, to oversee management and administration of the White House, a White House official said on Friday. Noble, who will hold the title of director of White House Management and Administration and...
POTUS
US News and World Report

China Jails Canadian Tycoon for 13 Years for Finance Crimes

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for a multibillion-dollar string of financial offenses and his company was fined $8.1 billion, a court announced. Xiao Jianhua was convicted of misusing billions of dollars of...
CHINA

