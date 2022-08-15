ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com

Cathie Wood Explains Why ARK Invest Sold off Its Coinbase Shares Last Month

Veteran hedge fund manager Cathie Wood is revealing why her firm, ARK Invest, sold shares of US-based crypto exchange Coinbase last month. An update on a website tracking the holdings of ARKW, ARK Invest’s innovation-focused fund, reveals that the investment firm offloaded approximately 174,611 shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) on July 26th.
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.

Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
Bloomberg

Fidelity, BlackRock Cut Fintech Giant Ant’s Valuation Lower

Fintech giant Ant Group Co.’s valuation was trimmed again by global investors who bought private shares ahead of its suspended initial public offering. Boston-based Fidelity Investments cut its estimate for Ant to $70 billion at the end of May, according to Bloomberg calculations based on filings. That’s down from $78 billion in June last year, and $235 billion just before Ant’s IPO was torpedoed by regulators in November 2020.
Bloomberg

Largest Bitcoin Miners Lost Over $1 Billion During Crypto Crash

The three-largest US publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies lost more than $1 billion in the second quarter after taking a series of impairment charges spurred by the collapse of cryptocurrency prices. Core Scientific Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. posted net losses of $862 million, $192 million...
Bloomberg

A Crypto Winter King Wants to Reanimate the Industry

The so-called crypto winter has wiped out $2 trillion in digital currency market value since November, and many investors have gone into hibernation. Yat Siu, the head of Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands Corp., is on the offensive. Animoca, Asia’s biggest investor in blockchain projects, is assembling a vast portfolio of...
decrypt.co

Nasdaq-Listed Eqonex Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Due to Low Volume, 'Intense Competition'

Publicly traded blockchain services company Eqonex Limited (EQOS) announced on Monday that it will shut down its cryptocurrency exchange operations, citing falling trading volume, “intense market competition, and low margins.”. The exchange will close on August 22. That gives customers one week to close their derivatives trading positions, after...
Bloomberg

Jim Chanos Says Market Believes Fed Will Ease in Early 2023

Responding to a comment after Ed Yardeni’s Op-Ed in the Financial Times yesterday that argued the Fed may already be at a neutral rate, Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, said that the market already believes the Fed will be easing monetary policy in early 2023. He followed...
protocol.com

Binance’s co-founder could remake its crypto deal-making

Binance co-founder Yi He isn’t as well known as the crypto giant’s colorful and controversial CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. That could soon change. The 35-year-old executive is taking on a new, higher-profile role at the world’s largest crypto exchange as head of Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. With $7.5 billion in assets to oversee, that instantly makes her one of the most powerful VC investors in crypto.
