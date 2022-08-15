Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
zycrypto.com
Coinbase Will Freeze ETH Deposits And Withdrawals Temporarily During Ethereum’s Merge — And Here’s Why
Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has announced it will briefly disable ETH and ERC-20 withdrawals and deposits when the Ethereum blockchain moves to proof-of-stake (PoS) from proof-of-work (PoW). A Precautionary Step. Ethereum’s Merge is one of the most anticipated events in crypto right now. Developers have formalized a timeline...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
WeWork Founder Adam Neumann’s New Company Already Has $1 Billion Valuation and People Are Skeptical: ‘Fool Me Once…’
WeWork founder Adam Neumann is back with a new company, and this one reportedly has a valuation of $1 billion – before it’s even opened for business. For some, it’s all feeling a bit familiar. Neumann’s latest venture is called “Flow” and, if you go to the...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood Explains Why ARK Invest Sold off Its Coinbase Shares Last Month
Veteran hedge fund manager Cathie Wood is revealing why her firm, ARK Invest, sold shares of US-based crypto exchange Coinbase last month. An update on a website tracking the holdings of ARKW, ARK Invest’s innovation-focused fund, reveals that the investment firm offloaded approximately 174,611 shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) on July 26th.
Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
This Company Profited $2.6 Billion From Crypto. What Is It Investing in Now?
Intercontinental Exchange made some whopper profits from crypto investments. Its recent investment in Black Knight could completely transform the company.
Bloomberg
Fidelity, BlackRock Cut Fintech Giant Ant’s Valuation Lower
Fintech giant Ant Group Co.’s valuation was trimmed again by global investors who bought private shares ahead of its suspended initial public offering. Boston-based Fidelity Investments cut its estimate for Ant to $70 billion at the end of May, according to Bloomberg calculations based on filings. That’s down from $78 billion in June last year, and $235 billion just before Ant’s IPO was torpedoed by regulators in November 2020.
Bloomberg
Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death
The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely scrutinized. The man known as India’s Warren Buffett died of a reported cardiac arrest Sunday at the age of 62. The self-made trader...
Bloomberg
Largest Bitcoin Miners Lost Over $1 Billion During Crypto Crash
The three-largest US publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies lost more than $1 billion in the second quarter after taking a series of impairment charges spurred by the collapse of cryptocurrency prices. Core Scientific Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. posted net losses of $862 million, $192 million...
Bloomberg
A Crypto Winter King Wants to Reanimate the Industry
The so-called crypto winter has wiped out $2 trillion in digital currency market value since November, and many investors have gone into hibernation. Yat Siu, the head of Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands Corp., is on the offensive. Animoca, Asia’s biggest investor in blockchain projects, is assembling a vast portfolio of...
Crypto is making a comeback
Is the crypto winter finally over? (And in the scorching heat of summer no less?)
kitco.com
Alphabet leads all public companies in crypto startup investments with $1.56 billion
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data published in a recent report by the blockchain intelligence firm Blockdata shows that 40 corporations invested in...
decrypt.co
Nasdaq-Listed Eqonex Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Due to Low Volume, 'Intense Competition'
Publicly traded blockchain services company Eqonex Limited (EQOS) announced on Monday that it will shut down its cryptocurrency exchange operations, citing falling trading volume, “intense market competition, and low margins.”. The exchange will close on August 22. That gives customers one week to close their derivatives trading positions, after...
Bloomberg
Jim Chanos Says Market Believes Fed Will Ease in Early 2023
Responding to a comment after Ed Yardeni’s Op-Ed in the Financial Times yesterday that argued the Fed may already be at a neutral rate, Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, said that the market already believes the Fed will be easing monetary policy in early 2023. He followed...
Crypto Diaries: The Bitcoin Entrepreneur Whose Wife Won't Let Him Talk Bitcoin
Welcome to Crypto Diaries, a new series on BuzzFeed News that helps us understand what the future of Web3 might look like — by showing what the heck people who are already living there do all day. We’ve asked crypto evangelists, NFT collectors, metaverse mavens, and decentralized diehards to...
protocol.com
Binance’s co-founder could remake its crypto deal-making
Binance co-founder Yi He isn’t as well known as the crypto giant’s colorful and controversial CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. That could soon change. The 35-year-old executive is taking on a new, higher-profile role at the world’s largest crypto exchange as head of Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. With $7.5 billion in assets to oversee, that instantly makes her one of the most powerful VC investors in crypto.
