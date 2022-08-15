Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks LG Damien Lewis suffers major leg injury, gets carted off the field
The last thing you want to see is a serious injury in a preseason game. The Seattle Seahawks have suffered what appears to be a bad one in tonight’s contest with the Chicago Bears. Left guard Damien Lewis was just carted off at Lumen Field after going down with...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost Officially Names Starting QB
On August 18, Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost announced Casey Thompson as the team’s starting quarterback on Huskers Radio Network. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said. This is not surprising. Thompson has been considered the favorite for the starting job. Last season, he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for the Texas Longhorns. He also rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns. Behind Thompson, the Cornhuskers have Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. In 2021, Purdy looked sharp in his brief game action with the Seminoles completing five out of five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Smothers is a former four-star recruit, who appeared in six games for the Cornhuskers in 2021. "Casey's going to be the guy," Frost said, announcing the starting QB on Huskers Radio Network. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) August 19, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List The last 30 opening day quarterbacks for Nebraska
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center
Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.
