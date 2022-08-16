Read full article on original website
New Mexico woman accused of leading four-county chase starting near Emporia set for status hearing
A status hearing is next for a New Mexico woman accused of leading a four-county chase starting near Emporia back in late June. Rebecca Estrada had a status conference earlier this month in Franklin County and is set for a similar hearing via Zoom on Sept. 12. Estrada has been...
Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
Kansas Turnpike CEO updates cashless tolling process, projects
Cashless tolling is the wave of the future for drivers on the Kansas Turnpike, and Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt detailed the process, the reasons behind it and upcoming related adjustments on KVOE’s Morning Show this week. Hewitt says cashless tolling, which will be in place by mid-2024 regardless...
New housing development under consideration in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development. The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the […]
United Way of the Flint Hills kicks off 2022 capital campaign Thursday evening
The 2022 United Way Capital Campaign is off and rolling. The campaign officially began Thursday with the Campaign Kickoff and Business After Hours event at the Pressroom in downtown Emporia. This year’s campaign is being overseen by co-chairs Scott and Lisa Hayes. Scott Hayes says he is nervous and...
Cornhole, comedy and plenty of beef highlight day two Flint Hills Beef Fest activities Saturday
There were laughs, live music and of course plenty of beef at day two of the 2022 Flint Hills Beef Fest Saturday. The day’s activities kicked off at the Bowyer Community Building with a brand new cornhole tournament. After throwing some bags, competitors and hungry residents made their way inside to enjoy some fresh cooked hamburgers courtesy of the Beef Fest Committee.
Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component
For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
Emporia City Engineer details ongoing and upcoming work ahead of CCLIP improvement project commencement Monday on West Sixth Ave.
Milling and overlay work on Sixth Ave. (US Highway 50) begins Monday and is expected to last through mid-October, however, it is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of road improvement work in the Emporia area. During an appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia Friday, City Engineer Jim...
Teacher fired after organizing ‘Vote No’ rally
EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia music teacher was let go from her job after authorities at the school learned she had organized a “Vote No” rally on the steps of the William Lyndsay White Civic Auditorium in July. Alexis Lowder, a music teacher at Sacred Heart of Jesus, Catholic Church & School, was told her, […]
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
Demolition work nearly completed on former Hornets Pointe apartment complex
The overall demolition process isn’t totally finished at the former Hornets Pointe apartment complex, but it could be completed by the end of this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the demolition contractor has flat concrete and the building’s foundation to remove. Once that process is done, contract workers will bring fill dirt to the location, level it out and reseed the lot.
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
First United Methodist Church school supplies organizer details annual effort for Emporia schoolchildren
Gathering school supplies for as many as 4,300 students takes a while — and it’s not cheap. First United Methodist Church continued its now-longstanding tradition of gathering and distributing virtually all the school supplies needed for Emporia school students right before classes started. Organizer Dana Roemer starts the buying process rather early in the year, which helps to trim the final cost.
Gunshot victim taken to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18. The incident...
Emporia State football holds 11th practice
The Emporia State football team held their 11th practice Saturday night. Coach Garin Higgins called it a learning experience. The Hornets’ next practice will be Monday night, Student night beginning at 7:30 pm.
Kansas woman with 3 warrants captured by K-9 unit
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 3a.m. August 10, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 gold Ford Ranger with an expired registration in the 1600 block of NW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, near SW 10th Ave. and Oakley. Officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were...
