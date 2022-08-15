Today Mayor Thomas published the August 19 edition of the Monroe This Week newsletter. This week’s edition includes details on the return of the Swifts Night Out event; serving on a City Board, Commission, or Committee; Coffee With Your Chiefs next Thursday; an ARP success story involving the Evergreen Recovery Center; Cub Scout Pack 148's upcoming Bike Rodeo; and a summary of the August 16 City Council meeting. If you don't currently receive Monroe This Week in your email, click the link, and then click the "Join Our Email List" button at the top of the page. https://conta.cc/3PPGkvT.

