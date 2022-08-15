Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Ellisville will now welcome food trucks within city limits
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - City leaders in Ellisville overturned an ordinance that banned food trucks within city limits and approved a new ordinance to allow food trucks to roll into town. “Variety is here, good food is here,” said Mayor Lynn Buckhaults. “Come to Ellisville and get something good to...
WDAM-TV
$1 million sewer project is underway in Petal
Players of the Pine Belt: Oak Grove senior defensive end Jeramie Posey.
WDAM-TV
Students cool off with ‘Popsicles and Puppies’ event at USM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s better than having a popsicle on a hot summer day? How about playing with puppies, too?. Students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) got the best of both worlds on Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16, during the “Popsicles and Puppies” event.
WDAM-TV
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council approved a golf cart ordinance during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
WDAM-TV
‘Taste of the South’ Food Truck Festival returning to Hub City on Oct. 1
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food vendor registration is open as the Hattiesburg Jaycees and Fairley’s Wings and More are partnering once again for the 2nd Annual “Taste of the South” Food Truck Festival. The event will take place on Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg on Saturday, Oct....
WDAM-TV
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields. Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series. In order to...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is hiring men and women for detention center
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff's Department is hiring men and women for the detention center.
WDAM-TV
Roberts Hall demolition begins at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former dormitory is coming down on the University of Southern Mississippi campus after planned demolition work began on Monday, Aug. 15. Work crews started the destruction process at 10 a.m. on Roberts Hall, originally constructed in 1968. According to USM’s Physical Plant Director Neil Bohn,...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt pediatricians say it’s time for back-to-school checkups
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt pediatricians say it's time for back-to-school checkups as students prepare to return to classrooms.
WDAM-TV
Petal School District welcomes Causey to the Board of Trustees
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District welcomes the newest member to its Board of Trustees. Jana Causey joined the Petal Panthers in place of former board member Greg Bullock, who was appointed to the board in 2016. According to the district, Bullock resigned because he and his wife...
WDAM-TV
Hub City community Wiffle ball game rescheduled
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The community Wiffle ball game between the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department has been postponed. Due to the weather, the City of Hattiesburg has postponed the game till next Thursday, Aug. 25, at Friendship/Eastside Park. The same agenda will apply for the new date.
WDAM-TV
Laurel 2022 football schedule
8/27 – vs. Meridian – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Florence* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Brookhaven*...
WDAM-TV
Walmart on U.S. 98 reopens after Wednesday power outage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 98 has reopened. According to the store’s Facebook page, the store reopened at 6 a.m. on Thursday and will resume normal business hours. On Wednesday, a Walmart spokesperson said the closure was due to a power outage. The store was...
WDAM-TV
Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in Hattiesburg budget
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Urban Development Department proposed pay incentives in the Hattiesburg budget.
WDAM-TV
William Carey welcomes back faculty and staff for new school year
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday morning, William Carey kicked off the new school year and welcomed the new university president, Ben Burnett, with a high-energy meeting for faculty and staff. “Really, today when I woke up, the most excited I was, was about seeing everybody from all three of our...
WDAM-TV
Fire dept. & municipal court propose budgets to Hattiesburg City Council
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Budget hearings for the City of Hattiesburg are finally wrapping up after weeks of discussion with the city council. The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) and municipal court were the final budget proposals presented ahead of the new fiscal year. Top of the requests, HFD wants to...
WDAM-TV
MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - MDOT is working on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season.
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a tough start to the year for Laurel High School when a January fire left its fieldhouse heavily damaged. But the Golden Tornadoes football team was resilient throughout the summer, with seniors like Terrion McCullum leading the way. “Coach [Ryan Earnest] is going to...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council reviewed two agenda items involving the approval of conditional use permits for operating a medical marijuana dispensary. The council will vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on whether to approve or...
