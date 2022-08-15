Gascón Recall Effort Fails: Los Angeles District Attorney To Remain In Office After Signature Effort Falls Short – Updated

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide
When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
Gascón Recall Supporters Vow to Fight on After Latest Effort Fails
Proponents of recalling Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will begin regrouping Tuesday -- one day after an effort to put the embattled D.A.'s job status on the November ballot was rejected by the county clerk for a lack of valid petition signatures.
Washington Examiner
Effort to recall Los Angeles DA Gascon not over, grassroots group says
The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon will regroup and begin to sort through 46,807 invalid voter signatures that doomed an effort to oust the beleaguered prosecutor in a future election. The registrar-recorder’s office announced Monday that the campaign failed to deliver 566,857 valid signatures to...
theeastsiderla.com
Second recall of LA County DA George Gascón fails to qualify
An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was rejected today, with the county clerk's office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the county Registrar-Recorder/County...
celebsbar.com
Million Dollar Listing's Matthew Altman with wife Johanna Altman after her domestic violence arrest
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent Matthew Altman and his wife Johanna Altman were seen together Wednesday leaving a Van Nuys, California home improvement store, after it was revealed she was arrested in connection with felony domestic violence earlier this month.Matthew, 44, was clad in a blush red T-shirt with grey shorts and white sneakers.
Santa Clarita Radio
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday, Affecting SCV Residents
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, cautioning residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, to reduce power usage during peak times. The ISO is calling for a Flex Alert, asking all California and SCV residents to voluntarily reduce electrical usage between 4...
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
High interest rates, affordability crunch drop home prices in LA area
With demand diminished by rising interest rates and high home prices, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area was $780,000 in July — down from $800,000 in June but still up from $731,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Wednesday.
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…Settlement Reached in Suit Against Torrance Unified Over Attack on Girl
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…The Torrance Unified School District has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle a suit brought by a girl who was sexually assaulted on an elementary school playground in 2019 by a registered sex offender who walked onto campus unchecked. The Los Angeles Superior...
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
celebsbar.com
Anne Heche official cause of death ruling revealed
Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.A “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” — often occurring when an accident victim’s chest hits the steering wheel — was another “significant condition” after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. Video of...
foxla.com
FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep
LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
Long Beach woman charged with hate crime after making racist threats against neighbors: Gascón
A Long Beach woman accused of making racist threats against her neighbors is facing multiple felony charges, as well as hate crime allegations. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, “allegedly threatened and hurled racial epithets at several of her neighbors ” at an apartment complex on East 2nd Street in July, as well as on Friday, the […]
foxla.com
Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
