ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Highway 7 near Silver lake closed for "several hours" due to fatal crash

SILVER LAKE, Minn. -- A stretch of highway west of the Twin Cities will be closed for "several hours" due to a fatal crash, officials said.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 7 is closed just west of Silver Lake.According to the state patrol, the fatal crash involved two vehicles. Traffic is being rerouted to local roads, and MnDOT encouraged drivers to find alternate routes.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
SILVER LAKE, MN
boreal.org

Flash flood warning...heads up to campers

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 18, 2022. Heads Up Campers In the Isabella and Butterfly Lake Areas as well as in the Lake Winnie, Hill City, Swatara, and far northwest Aitkin County areas. A Flash Flood Warning and Flood Advisories remain In Effect. 3...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Slow-moving storms cause flash flooding in parts of Minnesota

Scattered slow-moving thunderstorms continued to drop torrential rain on parts of Minnesota early Thursday, following flash flooding in some communities on Wednesday night. The city of Cambridge, north of the Twin Cities, was particularly hard-hit, as storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in just a couple hours on Wednesday evening. That flooded streets and stranded some vehicles in the Isanti County community.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aitkin County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Aitkin County, MN
Aitkin County, MN
Accidents
City
Hopkins, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Hopkins, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
SAVAGE, MN
WJON

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash

A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Lake#Alcohol#Accident
CBS Minnesota

Man dies after crashing into tree in rural Itasca County

STOKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died after he crashed into a tree Tuesday afternoon in Itasca County.Officers responded to the crash on Highway 6 around 4:56 p.m.According to the police, Arthur Rajala of Coleraine was traveling southbound in his GMC Yukon when he crossed the centerline. His car went into a ditch before hitting a tree.Police say Rajala was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.
fox9.com

Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
PRINCETON, MN
krwc1360.com

Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County

Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 46-year-old Arthur Rajala of Colerain was traveling south on Hwy. 6 north of Grand Rapids when he crossed into the oncoming lane shortly before 5 p.m. The report says Rajala’s vehicle then drove off the oncoming shoulder, entered the ditch and collided with a tree.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagan man killed in single-vehicle crash

EAGAN, Minn. -- An Eagan man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a semaphore on Highway 149.The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Opperman Drive.Few other details were immediately released, but the driver was identified as 30-year-old Robert Holmquist.Road conditions were reportedly dry when the crash happened.
EAGAN, MN
trfradio.com

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Accident in Itasca County

A Coleraine area man is dead following a single vehicle accident Tuesday in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Arthur Nikolai Rajala, 46, was killed when the southbound 2015 Yukon he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic near milepost 114 on Highway 6 in Stokes Township. According to the report, the Yukon drove off the oncoming shoulder into the ditch and struck a tree.
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro

GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
GRASSTON, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Michael Home Subject of 44 Hour Long Standoff Destroyed by Fire

(KNSI) — The home that was the subject of a 44-hour standoff earlier this summer was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the home at 599 West Central Avenue at 9:37 a.m. when they arrived; they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Departments from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael responded.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy