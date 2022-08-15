People Stuck in New Orleans Traffic Get Out of Cars, Walk Along Interstate to Catch Scheduled Flights at Airport

Read full article on original website
Ha Co
2d ago
If traffic has a reputation of being heavy, why not leave home an extra hour or so early. it would be better to sit around the airport than sitting in traffic or walking along expressway in excessive heat.....Just a thought.
President Evil
2d ago
intelligence Airport engineering, they builded the new Airport and realized the road is too small for all incoming and outgoing traffic and while making a new roads they create more traffic headaches for everyone
Holly Gross
2d ago
This has nothing to do with Kenner, New Orleans owns the Airport, it is all the property of New Orleans. That should explain a lot! You guys are talking about fly overs, they opened the new airport & did not even have a road constructed to drive to the airport! Typical New Orleans Planning & Execution
