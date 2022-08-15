ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

People Stuck in New Orleans Traffic Get Out of Cars, Walk Along Interstate to Catch Scheduled Flights at Airport

By DJ Digital
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Comments / 13

Ha Co
2d ago

If traffic has a reputation of being heavy, why not leave home an extra hour or so early. it would be better to sit around the airport than sitting in traffic or walking along expressway in excessive heat.....Just a thought.

Reply
10
President Evil
2d ago

intelligence Airport engineering, they builded the new Airport and realized the road is too small for all incoming and outgoing traffic and while making a new roads they create more traffic headaches for everyone

Reply
7
Holly Gross
2d ago

This has nothing to do with Kenner, New Orleans owns the Airport, it is all the property of New Orleans. That should explain a lot! You guys are talking about fly overs, they opened the new airport & did not even have a road constructed to drive to the airport! Typical New Orleans Planning & Execution

Reply(1)
10
 

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

