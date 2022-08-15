GREENSBORO, N.C. — More shoppers are turning to thrift stores to find their fashions more sustainably. Kandice Russell grew up going to yard sales and thrift stores every weekend with her mother, Elva Studstill. Something they did out of necessity turned into a full-time passion. The mother-daughter duo opened Tribe Thrift, formerly known as Thrift Chic Boutique, in April 2021.

