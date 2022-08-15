Betsy Johnson hired petition circulators from Craigslist to qualify for Oregon governor race

Read full article on original website
KGW
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson refuses to release tax returns to Willamette Week
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan both released their returns, the weekly reported. Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate, declined.
‘I’m not the loser’: Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
Even as hundreds of people charged with crimes in Oregon remain deprived of legal representation, a commission tasked with fixing the problem fired the leader of the effort on Thursday.
Oregon chief justice offers rationale for firing members of public defense commission
Oregon’s chief justice on Wednesday rebutted criticism that interpersonal squabbling spurred her decision to sweep the deck clean at the commission overseeing the state’s public defense system. Chief Justice Martha Walters made a point to address the concerns after she earlier this week dismissed all nine members of...
Herald and News
Oregon top judge denies conflict led to firing of commission
SALEM — Oregon’s chief justice denied Wednesday, Aug. 17 that a personality conflict led her to fire all members of a commission that governs the Office of Public Defense Services and appoints its executive director. Critics for years have said Oregon’s public defense system is in crisis with...
U.S. Treasury: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal funding for small businesses
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Friday that the State of Oregon will receive up to $83.5 million in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
Oregon top judge said firing of commission was due to public defense system issues, not conflict with staff
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's chief justice denied Wednesday that a personality conflict led her to fire all members of a commission that governs the Office of Public Defense Services and appoints its executive director. Critics for years have said Oregon's public defense system is in crisis with far too...
Betsy Johnson, unaffiliated candidate for governor, turns in enough signatures to secure a spot on Oregon’s fall ballot
Betsy Johnson, the high-profile candidate for governor running without the support of a political party, turned in what her campaign said was 48,200 signatures Tuesday, roughly double the number necessary to secure her spot on the fall ballot. It was the last day to do so to make the November...
Oregon’s public defense leader fired but blasts decision: ‘This is what happens … in tin pot dictatorships’
The commission overseeing the state’s Office of Public Defense Services fired its executive director Thursday in a bid to curtail months of dysfunction that had spilled into public view. In a decision largely telegraphed earlier this week, commissioners voted 6-2 with one member absent to fire Stephen Singer, determining...
Oregon’s next governor will help shape state tax policy. Here’s what the candidates’ tax returns show
Two of Oregon’s leading candidates for governor released portions of their last three years of tax returns this week, giving a snapshot of their personal finances that could inform their approach to governing the state and policy for all taxpayers. Democrat Tina Kotek and her wife brought in about...
Judge restricts scope of suit challenging Oregon’s anti-terrorism fusion center
A judge on Thursday narrowed a lawsuit filed by four protesters who are challenging the authority of Oregon’s anti-terrorism center to gather intelligence. Marion County Judge Audrey Broyles’ decision from the bench came during the first court hearing on the suit and marked a win for the state Department of Justice.
WWEEK
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
psuvanguard.com
Betsy Johnson is Independent in name only
It’s that time again. Nov. 8, 2022 is election day and we have already been beaten down by the onslaught of political ads for several months now. With our current Governor Kate Brown on the way out, we in Oregon are about to be home to a gubernatorial race that will be watched by the rest of the country.
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Lawmakers Call for NW Natural Investigation, Kids-For-Cash Scandal, and Northern Lights in Oregon
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! A friendly reminder...
Survey: Majority of Oregonians think abortion should be legal
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Approximately 72% of Oregonians think that abortions should be legal, according to a statewide survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The survey, the organization said, was conducted last month to determine how Oregonians feel about the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “The topic of […]
New public defense commission expected to try to oust Oregon’s controversial public defense director
One day after firing all nine members of the commission that oversees the state’s public defense system, Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters announced she has already appointed a new commission that includes four new members. The move presages another attempt to remove Stephen Singer, the controversial director of the...
KGW
Betsy Johnson says she's gathered enough signatures to appear on Oregon's November ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson announced Monday that she has gathered the requisite number of signatures to make her bid for Oregon governor official and appear on the November ballot alongside Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. Major party candidates for Oregon governor compete in primary...
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
kptv.com
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
