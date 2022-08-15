Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire crews dispatched to same home 5 times in 36 hours
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In the same 36 hours, Dayton Fire Department crews have responded to five separate fire incidents at the same home in the 400 block of Rockcliff Circle. Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to the residence on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:14 a.m. and 8:22 a.m., and then again on Thursday, August 18 at 3:02 a.m., 5:56 a.m., and 9:30 a.m.
dayton247now.com
Richmond officer injured in shooting remains in critical condition
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life after being critically injured in a shooting Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Department on Thursday provided the update on social media, saying that Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. "There have been some...
dayton247now.com
Mobile plate readers go live in Dayton Police cruisers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Automated License Plate Readers in all 120 Dayton Police cruisers are now live. It’s something the President of the NAACP, Dr. Derrick Foward is on board with. “Yes, as long as it’s being used responsibly and it’s not targeting minority groups," said Dr. Foward....
dayton247now.com
County, Township celebrate opening of roundabout at Mad River, Alex Bell intersection
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- County and township officials on Wednesday celebrated the recent opening of the Mad River/Alex Bell Road roundabout. Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said traffic volume has been an issue at this intersection for decades and residents had historically pushed back against a traffic signal there.
dayton247now.com
Police searching for man after shots fired, high speed chase
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police continue looking for a man who is accused of firing gunshots and leading authorities on a chase through two counties on Monday. Middletown Police officers saw a red Pontiac firing gunshots from the driver’s window at the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the department. As the vehicle pulled over, officers began giving commands to the driver who then fled in the vehicle.
dayton247now.com
Man accused of Butler Township quadruple murder held on $10 million bond
Stephen Marlow, who is accused of murdering four people Aug. 5 at two houses in Butler Township, is being held in Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond. Marlow was arrested Aug. 6 in Kansas after Butler Township Police say he shot and killed four people on Hardwicke Place.
dayton247now.com
Man accused of murdering 4 in Butler Township now in Montgomery County Jail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Stephen Marlow, the man accused of murdering 4 in Butler Township on August 5, is now in the Montgomery County Jail. According to Montgomery County Jail records, Marlow was booked on August 17 at 5:06 p.m. Marlow is now being charged with 8 counts of...
dayton247now.com
Humane Society of Greater Dayton removes over 25 farm animals from Jefferson Township home
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, August 17, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 3 horses, 19 sheep, 2 emus and 2 geese from a neglectful situation in a Jefferson Township home. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton's Cruelty & Neglect Investigations Department issued a search warrant on a...
dayton247now.com
Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
dayton247now.com
Largest school district in the Miami Valley back in the classroom
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - School is back in session!. Start times were scattered for students throughout the Miami Valley, with Dayton Public Schools starting some at 7:00 while others at 9:00. A lot of school supply lists this year, including the elementary school, include hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. We...
dayton247now.com
Middletown set to redevelop Towne Mall site
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Middletown has decided to proceed with a promising chance to revitalize and energize Middletown's entrance. The purchase of the Towne Mall was approved by the Middletown City Council as part of a the I-75 and 122 interchange that will be transformed by a development project. THe project will offer a regional center for living, shopping, and employment.
dayton247now.com
Community mental health clinic to open in Miami County
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Family Resource Center will host a grand opening celebration and open house at its new campus in Troy on Wednesday, August 24. The new campus will be located at 2 East West Street in Troy. The public is invited to tour the facility from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and learn more about the mental health and substance use services offered.
dayton247now.com
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive facing federal drug charges in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted on federal drug charges. Butler County deputies arrested Shawn Lattimore in April after a search warrant was served at his Middletown home. Investigators said they found 340 grams of meth, three pounds of fentanyl worth about $160,000 and...
dayton247now.com
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton hosting Keys of Life Dueling Piano Event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will hold its first Keys of Life dueling piano performance with the Cleveland Keys at Carillon Historical Park. The Cleveland Keys will perform during an adult-oriented evening of music, food, drink, raffles, and...
dayton247now.com
Staffing shortages continue to impact local school districts
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s the start of the school year and staffing continues to be a problem with local schools. “We’re hoping to still hire some more to cover what we need to cover right now, it’s very difficult to hire someone who’s willing to work part time hours,” said Todd Silverthorn, Transportation Supervisor of Kettering City Schools.
dayton247now.com
Students start moving into dorms at Wright State University
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- College students in the Miami Valley are gearing up for fall classes. Students at Wright State University started moving into dorms on Wednesday. The university is expecting more than 1,500 students to move into Wright State's campus. "We have more students moving in over the next...
dayton247now.com
Dayton's Ronald McDonald House broke ground on new facility Wednesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, August 17, the Ronald McDonald House broke ground on their new facility that will now house up to 42 families. Erhardt and Kili Preitauer, co-chairs for the capital campaign for the new Ronald McDonald House, say this means a lot to them, as Erhardt's family stayed in a Ronald McDonald House for a year during his childhood.
dayton247now.com
Local non-profit dedicated to substance abuse recovery reaches 5,000 patient milestone
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Since opening its doors in October 2019, OneFifteen, a nonprofit organization devoted to the complete and long-term recovery of persons with substance use disorders, has assisted over 5,000 different patients. "We would not be able to reach this milestone without the tireless dedication of our staff...
dayton247now.com
Judge rules in Warren County father's request to get out of prison early for son's death
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – A man spending seven years in prison for his role in his young son's scalding death asked a judge to get out early. The Warren County judge who sentenced Robert Ritchie heard arguments Tuesday on Robert’s request. Fear and sadness was written all over...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Homearama 2022 aims to tackle accessibility struggles in the region
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Homearama 2022 is fast approaching. This year’s event is armed with its largest showing to date, covering a variety of home types, costs and locations, reducing barriers for potential homebuyers in the region. The annual event, hosted by Home Builders Association (HBA) of...
