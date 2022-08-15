ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Dayton Fire crews dispatched to same home 5 times in 36 hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In the same 36 hours, Dayton Fire Department crews have responded to five separate fire incidents at the same home in the 400 block of Rockcliff Circle. Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to the residence on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:14 a.m. and 8:22 a.m., and then again on Thursday, August 18 at 3:02 a.m., 5:56 a.m., and 9:30 a.m.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Richmond officer injured in shooting remains in critical condition

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life after being critically injured in a shooting Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Department on Thursday provided the update on social media, saying that Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. "There have been some...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Mobile plate readers go live in Dayton Police cruisers

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Automated License Plate Readers in all 120 Dayton Police cruisers are now live. It’s something the President of the NAACP, Dr. Derrick Foward is on board with. “Yes, as long as it’s being used responsibly and it’s not targeting minority groups," said Dr. Foward....
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Preble County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
College Corner, OH
Preble County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Preble County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
dayton247now.com

Police searching for man after shots fired, high speed chase

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police continue looking for a man who is accused of firing gunshots and leading authorities on a chase through two counties on Monday. Middletown Police officers saw a red Pontiac firing gunshots from the driver’s window at the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the department. As the vehicle pulled over, officers began giving commands to the driver who then fled in the vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Union County College#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#The West College Corner
dayton247now.com

Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
dayton247now.com

Largest school district in the Miami Valley back in the classroom

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - School is back in session!. Start times were scattered for students throughout the Miami Valley, with Dayton Public Schools starting some at 7:00 while others at 9:00. A lot of school supply lists this year, including the elementary school, include hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. We...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Middletown set to redevelop Towne Mall site

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Middletown has decided to proceed with a promising chance to revitalize and energize Middletown's entrance. The purchase of the Towne Mall was approved by the Middletown City Council as part of a the I-75 and 122 interchange that will be transformed by a development project. THe project will offer a regional center for living, shopping, and employment.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

Community mental health clinic to open in Miami County

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Family Resource Center will host a grand opening celebration and open house at its new campus in Troy on Wednesday, August 24. The new campus will be located at 2 East West Street in Troy. The public is invited to tour the facility from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and learn more about the mental health and substance use services offered.
TROY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
dayton247now.com

Ohio's Hospice of Dayton hosting Keys of Life Dueling Piano Event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will hold its first Keys of Life dueling piano performance with the Cleveland Keys at Carillon Historical Park. The Cleveland Keys will perform during an adult-oriented evening of music, food, drink, raffles, and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Staffing shortages continue to impact local school districts

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s the start of the school year and staffing continues to be a problem with local schools. “We’re hoping to still hire some more to cover what we need to cover right now, it’s very difficult to hire someone who’s willing to work part time hours,” said Todd Silverthorn, Transportation Supervisor of Kettering City Schools.
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton247now.com

Students start moving into dorms at Wright State University

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- College students in the Miami Valley are gearing up for fall classes. Students at Wright State University started moving into dorms on Wednesday. The university is expecting more than 1,500 students to move into Wright State's campus. "We have more students moving in over the next...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton's Ronald McDonald House broke ground on new facility Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, August 17, the Ronald McDonald House broke ground on their new facility that will now house up to 42 families. Erhardt and Kili Preitauer, co-chairs for the capital campaign for the new Ronald McDonald House, say this means a lot to them, as Erhardt's family stayed in a Ronald McDonald House for a year during his childhood.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Homearama 2022 aims to tackle accessibility struggles in the region

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Homearama 2022 is fast approaching. This year’s event is armed with its largest showing to date, covering a variety of home types, costs and locations, reducing barriers for potential homebuyers in the region. The annual event, hosted by Home Builders Association (HBA) of...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy