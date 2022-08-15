CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police continue looking for a man who is accused of firing gunshots and leading authorities on a chase through two counties on Monday. Middletown Police officers saw a red Pontiac firing gunshots from the driver’s window at the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the department. As the vehicle pulled over, officers began giving commands to the driver who then fled in the vehicle.

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO