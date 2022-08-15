ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Richmond officer injured in shooting remains in critical condition

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life after being critically injured in a shooting Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Department on Thursday provided the update on social media, saying that Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. "There have been some...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Fire crews dispatched to same home 5 times in 36 hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In the same 36 hours, Dayton Fire Department crews have responded to five separate fire incidents at the same home in the 400 block of Rockcliff Circle. Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to the residence on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:14 a.m. and 8:22 a.m., and then again on Thursday, August 18 at 3:02 a.m., 5:56 a.m., and 9:30 a.m.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Police searching for man after shots fired, high speed chase

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police continue looking for a man who is accused of firing gunshots and leading authorities on a chase through two counties on Monday. Middletown Police officers saw a red Pontiac firing gunshots from the driver’s window at the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the department. As the vehicle pulled over, officers began giving commands to the driver who then fled in the vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Homearama 2022 aims to tackle accessibility struggles in the region

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Homearama 2022 is fast approaching. This year’s event is armed with its largest showing to date, covering a variety of home types, costs and locations, reducing barriers for potential homebuyers in the region. The annual event, hosted by Home Builders Association (HBA) of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Middletown set to redevelop Towne Mall site

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Middletown has decided to proceed with a promising chance to revitalize and energize Middletown's entrance. The purchase of the Towne Mall was approved by the Middletown City Council as part of a the I-75 and 122 interchange that will be transformed by a development project. THe project will offer a regional center for living, shopping, and employment.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

Students start moving into dorms at Wright State University

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- College students in the Miami Valley are gearing up for fall classes. Students at Wright State University started moving into dorms on Wednesday. The university is expecting more than 1,500 students to move into Wright State's campus. "We have more students moving in over the next...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Community mental health clinic to open in Miami County

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Family Resource Center will host a grand opening celebration and open house at its new campus in Troy on Wednesday, August 24. The new campus will be located at 2 East West Street in Troy. The public is invited to tour the facility from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and learn more about the mental health and substance use services offered.
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

Brief warm up to finish out the week; Storms return this weekend

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- We've had great weather across the Miami Valley for these past few days, but climbing temps and eventually rain will be moving in. A little chillier this morning! Temps will fall into the upper 50s to start but we see the sunshine as soon as it comes up. Highs today reach near the lower 80s with clearer skies most of the day.
DAYTON, OH

