Richmond officer injured in shooting remains in critical condition
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Police Officer Seara Burton continues to fight for her life after being critically injured in a shooting Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Department on Thursday provided the update on social media, saying that Burton remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital. "There have been some...
Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
Dayton Fire crews dispatched to same home 5 times in 36 hours
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In the same 36 hours, Dayton Fire Department crews have responded to five separate fire incidents at the same home in the 400 block of Rockcliff Circle. Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to the residence on Wednesday, August 17 at 1:14 a.m. and 8:22 a.m., and then again on Thursday, August 18 at 3:02 a.m., 5:56 a.m., and 9:30 a.m.
Man accused of Butler Township quadruple murder held on $10 million bond
Stephen Marlow, who is accused of murdering four people Aug. 5 at two houses in Butler Township, is being held in Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond. Marlow was arrested Aug. 6 in Kansas after Butler Township Police say he shot and killed four people on Hardwicke Place.
Man accused of murdering 4 in Butler Township now in Montgomery County Jail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Stephen Marlow, the man accused of murdering 4 in Butler Township on August 5, is now in the Montgomery County Jail. According to Montgomery County Jail records, Marlow was booked on August 17 at 5:06 p.m. Marlow is now being charged with 8 counts of...
Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
Police searching for man after shots fired, high speed chase
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police continue looking for a man who is accused of firing gunshots and leading authorities on a chase through two counties on Monday. Middletown Police officers saw a red Pontiac firing gunshots from the driver’s window at the 1500 block of Jacoby Avenue just after 5 p.m., according to a social media post by the department. As the vehicle pulled over, officers began giving commands to the driver who then fled in the vehicle.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton removes over 25 farm animals from Jefferson Township home
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, August 17, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 3 horses, 19 sheep, 2 emus and 2 geese from a neglectful situation in a Jefferson Township home. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton's Cruelty & Neglect Investigations Department issued a search warrant on a...
Dayton Homearama 2022 aims to tackle accessibility struggles in the region
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Homearama 2022 is fast approaching. This year’s event is armed with its largest showing to date, covering a variety of home types, costs and locations, reducing barriers for potential homebuyers in the region. The annual event, hosted by Home Builders Association (HBA) of...
Middletown set to redevelop Towne Mall site
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Middletown has decided to proceed with a promising chance to revitalize and energize Middletown's entrance. The purchase of the Towne Mall was approved by the Middletown City Council as part of a the I-75 and 122 interchange that will be transformed by a development project. THe project will offer a regional center for living, shopping, and employment.
Students start moving into dorms at Wright State University
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- College students in the Miami Valley are gearing up for fall classes. Students at Wright State University started moving into dorms on Wednesday. The university is expecting more than 1,500 students to move into Wright State's campus. "We have more students moving in over the next...
Dayton area preschools donate $3,581 to childhood cancer research by selling lemonade
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - When life gives you lemons, donate the profits of your lemonade to charity. That's exactly what the students at Primrose School on Yankee and Primrose School of Centerville did. Over the summer, each preschool hosted an Alex’s Lemonade Stand every Friday of Summer Adventure Club to...
Community mental health clinic to open in Miami County
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Family Resource Center will host a grand opening celebration and open house at its new campus in Troy on Wednesday, August 24. The new campus will be located at 2 East West Street in Troy. The public is invited to tour the facility from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and learn more about the mental health and substance use services offered.
Local non-profit dedicated to substance abuse recovery reaches 5,000 patient milestone
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Since opening its doors in October 2019, OneFifteen, a nonprofit organization devoted to the complete and long-term recovery of persons with substance use disorders, has assisted over 5,000 different patients. "We would not be able to reach this milestone without the tireless dedication of our staff...
Thursday Night Lights Week 1: Wayne vs. Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch the Wayne Warriors take on the Fairfield Indians live, right here. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/e_vIhPGyQ4/
Brief warm up to finish out the week; Storms return this weekend
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- We've had great weather across the Miami Valley for these past few days, but climbing temps and eventually rain will be moving in. A little chillier this morning! Temps will fall into the upper 50s to start but we see the sunshine as soon as it comes up. Highs today reach near the lower 80s with clearer skies most of the day.
