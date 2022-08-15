Read full article on original website
Chicago resident struck, killed on bicycle in suburban hit-and-run
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village. Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. A Chicago resident, whose age...
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
wlip.com
Gas Prices Up in Kenosha and Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have turned (for the most part) higher, after several weeks of decreases. AAA says the average price for gas in Illinois is $4.30, which is down 3 cents from last week, but remains 37 cents above the national average, and the 9th highest in the country. Lake County prices rose 3 cents to $4.41. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas increased 5 cents to $3.71…which is 22 cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 15 cent jump from last week’s numbers, and stands at $3.82.
WSPY NEWS
Rezin says rules committee ruling shows that Illinois State Police could have prevented accused Highland Park shooter from getting FOID card
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) on Wednesday shows that Illinois State Police could have kept the police record that would have put the accused Highland Park shooting suspect on its radar when he applied for, and was granted a FOID card.
fox32chicago.com
Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
northbrook.il.us
Northbound Waukegan Road Closure - Friday, August 19
On Friday, August 19, the right lane of Waukegan Road going northbound will be closed for a water main repair near Linden Road. The closure will be between Walters Avenue and Woodhill Drive. Work will begin at 8am and is expected to be complete by 3pm.
Jalopnik
Cops Change Traffic Signal to Green for 5 Minutes Due to Too Many Drivers Running the Red
The the Chicago Police Department didn’t appreciate protestors efforts to make cars actually stop at an often-run red light last week. The Chicago Police Department’s solution? Just let the light run green for five minutes. Apparently, they decided it was better to maroon pedestrians on the side of a busy 10 lane road than hold drivers accountable to existing traffic laws. And the worst part is, the city seems to have signed on with the decision.
fox32chicago.com
Glen Ellyn man charged in drug overdose death of his girlfriend
DUPAGE COUNTY - A Glen Ellyn man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly giving fentanyl to his girlfriend, which caused her death. On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in unincorporated Clarendon Hills. The woman was transported...
Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
Park Ridge elementary school custodian accused of placing hidden camera in restroom
He has been placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
wlip.com
Single Vehicle Crash Kills One in Lake County
(Antioch, IL) Another fatal crash has been reported in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the latest incident took place in the unincorporated Antioch area. On Wednesday morning around 10:30, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 40-thousand block of Route 83. Officials believe the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence, killing the driver…a 72-year-old male from Antioch. The Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the wreck, and autopsy on the deceased is pending.
nadignewspapers.com
City planning to install new speed cameras by two parks, Schurz HS
The city Department of Transportation plans to install new speed cameras near Austin-Foster and Shabbona parks and by Schurz High School. The speed cameras near Austin-Foster Playlot Park, 6020 W. Foster Ave., and Shabbona Park, 6935 W. Addison St., will be in effect 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., which are the regular operating hours for the parks.
fox32chicago.com
Holly Staker murder: New lead gives Waukegan police hope in solving cold case
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - It’s been 30 years since the brutal murder of an 11-year-old babysitter made headlines out of Waukegan. In a FOX 32 Special Report, we take another look at the unsolved case of Holly Staker. "It’s the case that for a good reason, community members are never...
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
fox32chicago.com
Bartlett man gets 50 years for gunning down 29-year-old outside Bloomingdale spa
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - A Bartlett man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a suburban spa nearly four years ago. On Sept. 28, 2018, officers with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Bella One Spa located on Lake Street in unincorporated Bloomingdale.
fox32chicago.com
Woman carjacked while pumping gas in Chicago's River North neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman was carjacked while pumping gas on Chicago's Near North Side Tuesday night. Around 6:44 p.m., police say the victim was at a gas station in the 600 block of North La Salle Street pumping gas with her driver's side door open. An offender then jumped...
Metra Union Pacific North train hits pedestrian near Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian Thursday evening near Highland Park.Metra said inbound and outbound Union Pacific North line trains were halted near Highland Park after the accident as of shortly before 6 p.m., and riders should expect extensive delays.By about 7:20 p.m., one track had reopened near the scene to allow for inbound trains to resume service.Around 8 p.m., Metra said outbound service was resuming with extensive delays.Further information was not immediately available.
More claims of mail 'check washing' connected to Chicago U.S. Post Office
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two more people have come forward saying they too mailed checks from the 41st and Halsted Post Office, only to become fraud victims.They spoke to CBS 2's Tim McNicholas after seeing stories on a Canaryville Army veteran who had his check altered, uncovering a troubling pattern at that post office."It was white-washed," said Patricia McMullen, one of the victims of check fraud.McMullen and Judy Garrity were both victims."I was shocked," McMullen said. "I was so nervous.""I was actually laughing like, this can't be happening," Garrity recalled.They both dropped checks in a blue box outside the 41st and...
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights man accused of luring minors into apartment, takes off clothes in front of them
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after luring two children into his apartment in Arlington Heights. James Krook was charged with kidnapping and child luring following an incident on Aug. 9. At about 2 p.m., Arlington Heights Police officers responded to an apartment...
