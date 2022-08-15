ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault, Accused Of Slapping Estranged Husband Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch spent hours behind bars on Thursday after admitting to slapping her husband Patrick Carney during a fight, Radar has learned. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 39-year-old singer was booked at around 4:30 AM and released around 11:38 AM.Law enforcement sources said police were called out to Michelle and Patrick’s home around 2 AM for a potential domestic disturbance. Officers spoke to Michelle on the scene, and she admitted to having slapped her husband “one to two times” in the face. Patrick did not have any visible injuries on his body, according to the police report....
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Metallica Frontman ‘Files for Divorce’ From Wife of 25 Years

Metallica’s frontman James Hetfield has filed for divorce from his wife of more than 25 years, TMZ reports . Hetfield filed the documents in Colorado to divorce Francesca Hetfield, with whom he has three children, Cali, 20, Castor, 18 and Marcella, 16. The pair met in 1992 and got married in 1997. Hetfield, who has been sober since 2002, has credited Francesca with helping him through a number of issues including anger management. The rhythm guitarist - who has maintained total abstinence from alcohol since going sober in 2002 - also previously stated that Fran, 48, helped him to deal with his issues more constructively. Hetfield, who is worth more than $300 million, co-founded Metallica in October 1981 after answering an advertisement by drummer Lars Ulrich in the Los Angeles newspaper.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case

Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
TheDailyBeast

Hipster Pastor's Ex-Wife Sues Megachurch Rocked by Cheating Scandal

The hits keep coming for the Tennessee megachurch pastor accused of having an affair with a church employee.As The Daily Beast reported earlier this week, Venue Church in Chattanooga is set to go up for auction at the end of the month, after defaulting on its $2.8 million mortgage. Now, embattled Pastor Tavner Smith is facing a lawsuit from his ex-wife, who claims the church missed its payments to her, too.Smith and his wife, Danielle Smith, divorced last year as rumors swirled that the pastor was secretly sleeping with his female worship leader. Danielle, who co-founded the church with her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#Files For Divorce#Domestic Disturbance#Tmz
International Business Times

Denise Richards On Why She Divorced Charlie Sheen While Pregnant: 'No Offense To Him'

Denise Richards has revealed why she divorced Charlie Sheen in 2006 while she was six months pregnant with their second daughter. "I said to myself 'would I want my daughters to be married to this man? Why am I accepting this?'" the actress told host Caroline Stanbury in the latest episode of "Divorced Not Dead" podcast. "No offense to him but it's true. It was not a good situation."
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

It's A Wrap: Hollywood Power Couple Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split, 'Mad Men' Actor Files For Divorce

Hollywood stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are parting ways, Radar can confirm. The Mad Men actor has filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kartheiser, 43, was the one to submit the paperwork to the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10. RadarOnline.com has learned that after his summons of notice was entered on the aforementioned date, an acknowledgment of service was processed the following day.The divorce is listed as uncontested at this time. A romance first blossomed between them when the actress landed a role in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Heading to Court Over Ex-Husband’s Child Support in Wake of ‘Elvis’ Movie

The former husband of Lisa Marie Presley is seeking additional child support payment from the daughter of Elvis Presley. Michael Lockwood, PopCulture reports, will have the opportunity to introduce “live evidence” at an upcoming trial. Lockwood also will have the opportunity to question Lisa Marie about her finances in court. At this time, she is paying him $4,641 in monthly payments. She does not reportedly believe that she has to pay more.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy