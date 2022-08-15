Read full article on original website
Laurel & Hardy on the Streets of LA (in LA)
Neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles are featured in many of Laurel and Hardy’s short films. Host Craig Calman (filling in for Randy Skretvedt) shares three of their funniest films and behind-the-scenes trivia including details about their LA filming locations – many of which still exist today! What a fun way to examine the history of LA, while enjoying non-stop laughter with two of the greatest comic geniuses ever filmed.
Pick of the Day: Flagship (near LA) Fridays Starting 8/26
Throughout our tenure covering LA comedy, we’ve seen plenty a weekly comedy show and go and a crucial factor contributing to that is the day of the week that the show chooses. Fridays, in our experience, is one of the hardest to pull off as there are plenty of the big nights at the big comedy clubs, special events, in-town headliners, one-offs, monthlys on top of just the general idea of being at the weekend’s doorstep and folks wanting to just enjoy a drink with friends at their favorite local bar to compete with.
LYT MIC @ The Comedy Nook (in LA)
3 min. free, $5 for 5 min., $7 for 7 min., $10 for 10 min.
Comedy at the Manor (in LA)
Every Thursday night come watch the best stand ups from LA & across the country in the speakeasy below York Manor. Show at 9pm PT, doors at 8pm PT. Tix are only $10 online/$15 door. Proof of vaccination required.
We’re Doing a Nice Lil’ Storytelling Show at the End of the Month
There used to be a very healthy stable of comedy forward storytelling shows in LA and that has yet to come back to the sort of frequency that it had in 2019. So, we’re kinda manifesting that in a storytelling show we’re putting at the ultra-cool gift shop that is New Profanity in WeHo.
Tiki Ha Ha (near LA)
Tiki Ha Ha is a monthly comedy night at Bamboo Club hosted by Christian Senrud each 3rd Thursday of the month from 7pm-10pm on our outdoor patio. This month featuring stand-up from: Gabby Lamb Harper Rose Omid Singh Adam Sepulveda. Our host Christian Senrud and of course our very special...
The Ledge Theatre Presents LEMON PEPPER WET (in LA)
The Ledge Theatre is happy to bring back to the stage this all African American male Improvisational ensemble featuring Acquah Dansoh, Ahsohn The DJ, Christopher Eddins, Sean Will, Leonard Smith Jr., Vince Peagler and Rod Benson!. Starts 8PM PT.
Pick of the Day: Must Love Dogs and Comedy (in LA) 8/18
Both live comedy and one’s dog bring a very concentrated dose of joy on their own. Together, potentially, they could make for an evening that will leave you smiling bigger than you ever imagined you might smile (so long as the pooches don’t bark at the comics?). Must...
Bad Play (in LA)
What happens when you combine the power of Arthur Miller, the passion of Tennessee Williams, the poetry of the Bard? Bad Play is the answer. What about when you combine a family plagued by secrets, two brothers in deadly competition, an unlikely visitor from a world beyond, and a wacky doctor just trying to keep it all together? The answer is once again Bad Play.
Comedy Thursdays (in LA)
Thursdays at LAMusArt are for laughs! Join us for comedy in the courtyard with some of LA’s hottest stand up comics. 6/23: stand-up from: Kyle Clark, Meg Indurti, JF Harris, Greg Santos. 7/7: stand-up from: Jasmine Ellis, Keith Johnson, Kyle Clark, Noah Gardenswartz. 7/14: stand-up from: Rachel Pegram, Shelby...
(5PM-10PM Hourly) NoHo Fourth Wall (in LA)
At strip mall w/7-11, in store front w/”Farmers Insurance” sign.
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool (in LA)
On the heels of his award-winning Broadway show The New One, which made its West Coast premiere on the Ahmanson stage, comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia returns to Center Theatre Group with a tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. With his unique form of comedic storytelling, Birbiglia chronicles a coming-of-middle-age story that asks the big questions: Why are we here? What’s next? And what happens when the items at the doctor’s office that you thought were decorative become quite useful?
(6-8PM Hourly) Fourth Wall Comedy Cafe (in LA)
Mic runs every hour on the hour from 6PM PT-8PM PT (last hourly mic ends at 8:50PM) *Schedule may change on weekends due to booked shows. If too few comics sign-up, mic won’t happen; check sign-up at fourthwallcomedy.com. Venmo @fourth-wall or Cash. Proof of vaccination required by LA County.
