Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Evers, Barnes leads
(The Center Square) – The Democrats are ahead in Wisconsin’s marquee races this fall. The latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Gov. Tony Evers a slight lead over Republican Tim Michels, 45%-43%, in the race for governor. “The most certain-to-vote-folks are just marginally more pro-Evers as voters as...
thecentersquare.com
Republicans disagree with Evers’ opioid settlement plan
(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan. “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority...
The top fundraisers among Wisconsin statewide elected offices
Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Report: Garden State employers faring better than most when it comes to hiring
(The Center Square) — New Jersey employers are doing better than most when it comes to hiring. Delays in service and reduced business hours are becoming commonplace nationwide. According to a study by WalletHub released Wednesday, in terms of struggling the most, New Jersey ranked in a tie for No. 43 among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Republicans, Democrats differ on timeline for new congressional district maps
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s General Assembly does not have to draw new congressional district maps before mid-October and the process could begin later than that, House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said in a memo to House Republicans. The Ohio Supreme Court declared the congressional maps used in...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Georgia teachers spend more for classroom supplies out of pocket than surrounding states
(The Center Square) — Georgia teachers are expected to spend $96 million of their own money on classroom supplies, more than their counterparts in several surrounding states. A new report from MyElearningworld.com revealed that Peach State teachers plan to spend more than teachers in North Carolina ($77 million), Tennessee...
thecentersquare.com
The top fundraisers in the Michigan State Senate
Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
Wisconsin Book Earns National Award
On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan schools, colleges have only spent 44% of federal COVID aid
(The Center Square) – More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Michigan K-12 schools and higher education institutions have only spent 44% of $7.92 billion of federal relief to combat learning loss. The United States Department of Education says Michigan schools and colleges have spent $3.49 billion...
thecentersquare.com
Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance
(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Democrats want to stop state officeholders from holding paid positions
(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats plan to announce legislation Thursday that would ban any statewide office holder from holding private employment, performing private work or serving in any private position that they get paid to do. State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Mary Lightbody,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Whitmer suggests school sales tax holiday; GOP calls it 'pandering'
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies for the upcoming school year, drawing GOP criticism of “pandering.”. “As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money...
thecentersquare.com
Midwest farm ground values increased over 2021, new report finds
(The Center Square) – The average farm real estate values for Illinois in 2022 increased $1,000 per acre over last year. That mirrors the rising value of farmland in other Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio. Brad Zwilling, vice president of Data Analysis for the Illinois Farm...
tmj4.com
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
wuwm.com
Watchdog group to continue Wisconsin case against Vos and Gableman, seeking more records
Tuesday in a Wisconsin court, a liberal watchdog group that has filed lawsuits over a Republican-led investigation of false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election in the state says it will keep pushing for more records of the probe. That's even though last Friday, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin...
thecentersquare.com
Inslee declared Washington COVID emergency 900 days ago, and never rescinded it
(The Center Square) – On Feb. 29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has since receded somewhat as a public health threat, as of Wednesday, Washingtonians were living under day 900 of that ongoing state of emergency. Earlier...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina treasurer wants state Supreme Court to examine state's certificate of need laws
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell wants the state Supreme Court to look at how the state's certificate of need laws benefit healthcare monopolies at the expense of consumers and taxpayers. Folwell submitted an amicus (friend of the court) brief to the state's highest court on...
thecentersquare.com
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
WBAY Green Bay
Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
Comments / 0