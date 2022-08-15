ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

thecentersquare.com

Latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Evers, Barnes leads

(The Center Square) – The Democrats are ahead in Wisconsin’s marquee races this fall. The latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Gov. Tony Evers a slight lead over Republican Tim Michels, 45%-43%, in the race for governor. “The most certain-to-vote-folks are just marginally more pro-Evers as voters as...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republicans disagree with Evers’ opioid settlement plan

(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan. “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

The top fundraisers among Wisconsin statewide elected offices

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn

U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Report: Garden State employers faring better than most when it comes to hiring

(The Center Square) — New Jersey employers are doing better than most when it comes to hiring. Delays in service and reduced business hours are becoming commonplace nationwide. According to a study by WalletHub released Wednesday, in terms of struggling the most, New Jersey ranked in a tie for No. 43 among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

The top fundraisers in the Michigan State Senate

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Door County Pulse

Wisconsin Book Earns National Award

On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan schools, colleges have only spent 44% of federal COVID aid

(The Center Square) – More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Michigan K-12 schools and higher education institutions have only spent 44% of $7.92 billion of federal relief to combat learning loss. The United States Department of Education says Michigan schools and colleges have spent $3.49 billion...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance

(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio Democrats want to stop state officeholders from holding paid positions

(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats plan to announce legislation Thursday that would ban any statewide office holder from holding private employment, performing private work or serving in any private position that they get paid to do. State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Mary Lightbody,...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Midwest farm ground values increased over 2021, new report finds

(The Center Square) – The average farm real estate values for Illinois in 2022 increased $1,000 per acre over last year. That mirrors the rising value of farmland in other Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio. Brad Zwilling, vice president of Data Analysis for the Illinois Farm...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections

(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBAY Green Bay

Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE

