Kraft Heinz recalls thousands of cases of Capri Sun due to cleaning solution contamination
Kraft Heinz has announced that it is recalling about 5,760 cases of its Capri Sun drinks after cleaning solution “was inadvertently introduced into a production line” at a factory.
The recall impacts only Wild Cherry flavored drinks with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023.
Kraft Heinz says consumer complaints led to the discovery and subsequent recall.
Full recall information can be found HERE .
