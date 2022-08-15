ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraft Heinz recalls thousands of cases of Capri Sun due to cleaning solution contamination

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Kraft Heinz has announced that it is recalling about 5,760 cases of its Capri Sun drinks after cleaning solution “was inadvertently introduced into a production line” at a factory.

The recall impacts only Wild Cherry flavored drinks with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz says consumer complaints led to the discovery and subsequent recall.

Full recall information can be found HERE .

