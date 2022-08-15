If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO