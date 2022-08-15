Read full article on original website
Slumping pot sales raise stakes for Denver industry facing new tax voteMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Montbello may host next homeless tent villageDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver ranks No. 1 city for thrift-store shoppingMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayorDavid HeitzDenver, CO
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
The Weeknd’s Show In Denver Was Amazing. Here Are 25+ Pix We Took
After two years of delays, The Weeknd finally brought his After Hours Til Dawn Tour through Denver, which was absolutely amazing. Here are some sick pix in case you missed the show. Pictures From The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour. It feels like we waited forever for this show,...
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
Which Denver suburb is home to some of the finest world-class hunting?
Colorado is home to some of the finest world-class hunting in the country, but you might be shocked to discover that you do not have to actually leave the metro area to find it.
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations
Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 19-21, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers
If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
9News
Why stormwater drains faster in the suburbs than in Denver
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A rain gauge in Broomfield measured 3.70 inches of rain on Tuesday morning. Of that, 3.32 inches fell in just two hours. That's a 200-year storm event for that area. On Monday evening, 2.64 inches of rain was measured in southeast Aurora. And yet the stormwater...
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
TripAdvisor Blog
A guide to Denver for non-hikers
From interactive art installations to North America’s highest paved road, there’s plenty to do—no hiking boots required. Colorado is home to nearly 60 mountain ranges with summits over 14,000 feet, meaning there's no shortage of challenging hikes to tackle near Denver. But what is there to do if you're not an outdoor enthusiast? Here's a list of activities and tours in the Mile High City that won't make you break a sweat.
Me Oh My Coffee and Pies Will Soon Bring Its Sweet and Savory Creations to Loveland
Caitlin Philps’ Laporte-based bakery-turned-restaurant boasting breakfast, lunch, and locally-sourced desserts will gain a sister store this fall
EDITORIAL: Josiaz Aragon’s death is a wakeup call
It’s the question that should be gnawing at Denverites right now following last week’s horrific slaying of a 14-year-old Denver boy. Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon’s body was found Monday, Aug. 8, two days before his 15th birthday, near a ballfield behind Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Aragon was shot, stabbed and beaten, apparently in broad daylight, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious chicken tenders in every state.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Mexican food has been a staple in American dining for ages. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, mole, or other kinds of dishes, there's a restaurant that will serve that and more. Depending on what kind of restaurant you visit, you may be exposed to new or different recipes, as well.
Mount Zion’s M: the tradition attached to the letter-bearing peak
While driving through Golden, sooner or later, your gaze is likely to land on the 'M' emblazoned Mt. Zion lording over the city.
