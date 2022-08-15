Information from the Seattle Department of Transportation. We’ll be one step closer to reopening a stronger, safer West Seattle Bridge on September 18 when we meet a major milestone this weekend: completing all final phase carbon-fiber wrapping! We initially applied epoxy crack injections and carbon fiber wrapping before post-tensioning the bridge. This latest round of epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping is our final round after we successfully tensioned the bridge. Epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping work in tandem to first seal cracks and then apply a strengthening layer of protection that helps prevent cracks from forming in the future.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO