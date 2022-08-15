ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westsideseattle.com

SDOT: High bridge repair: Completing carbon fiber-wrapping; removing the first work platform this weekend

Information from the Seattle Department of Transportation. We’ll be one step closer to reopening a stronger, safer West Seattle Bridge on September 18 when we meet a major milestone this weekend: completing all final phase carbon-fiber wrapping! We initially applied epoxy crack injections and carbon fiber wrapping before post-tensioning the bridge. This latest round of epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping is our final round after we successfully tensioned the bridge. Epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping work in tandem to first seal cracks and then apply a strengthening layer of protection that helps prevent cracks from forming in the future.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
q13fox.com

Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station

SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)

According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
