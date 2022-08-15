Read full article on original website
westsideseattle.com
SDOT: High bridge repair: Completing carbon fiber-wrapping; removing the first work platform this weekend
Information from the Seattle Department of Transportation. We’ll be one step closer to reopening a stronger, safer West Seattle Bridge on September 18 when we meet a major milestone this weekend: completing all final phase carbon-fiber wrapping! We initially applied epoxy crack injections and carbon fiber wrapping before post-tensioning the bridge. This latest round of epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping is our final round after we successfully tensioned the bridge. Epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping work in tandem to first seal cracks and then apply a strengthening layer of protection that helps prevent cracks from forming in the future.
westsideseattle.com
King County is removing nearly 2,000 toxic-coated pilings from the Harbor Island shoreline
King County is conducting a major cleanup project where the Duwamish River meets Elliott Bay, removing a derelict timber dock and nearly 2,000 toxic-coated pilings from the Harbor Island shoreline. The $8.1 million project, led by King County’s Solid Waste Division, is removing a 72,700 square-foot dock and its 1,800...
westsideseattle.com
Celebrate to Protect: Defenders of North SeaTac Park to host birthday celebration for the park
Defenders of North SeaTac Park will host a community celebration of the park’s 24th birthday (1998 - 2022) at the picnic shelter in the park at S. 128th St. and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. on Sunday August 21 from 1-4 p.m. Occupancy limit by park facility rental is 50. Local media are invited to cover this event.
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
westsideseattle.com
The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors
For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
25-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Elma (Elma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning near Elma. The officials stated that a 25-year-old Seattle man was travelling in a mail truck westbound on State Route 8 towards milepost four at around 10 a.m. The driver of the mail truck hit...
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
KOMO News
Man found dead in water near Madison Park Beach while apparently swimming alone
A swimmer was found dead in the water near Madison Park Beach Monday afternoon. The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue around 1 p.m. for the man, who was found by a paddleboard group. The man, 65, is assumed to have been swimming alone...
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
‘Gruesome discovery’: Deputies investigate after couple found dead in Kitsap County
OLALLA, Wash. — A couple was found dead on their Olalla property Thursday evening in what Kitsap County investigators believe was a double homicide. Deputies from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) were called around 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla for a report of "suspicious circumstances."
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
KOMO News
Woman found asleep in car outside Fred Meyer ends up causing rollover wreck in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Officers say they found a woman asleep in a car parked outside a Fred Meyer moments before she caused a rollover wreck. It started at 9:20 a.m. when Bellevue officers found the woman, 24, asleep in the car at the Fred Meyer near 148th Avenue NE and NE 22nd Street.
Seattle just had one of its hottest nights on record
The nightly temperature reached 71 degrees Fahrenheit, one of only three nights in the city's climate record where the nighttime temperature rose above 70 degrees.
Deputies make ‘gruesome’ discovery of 2 bodies on Kitsap County property
OLALLA, Wash. — Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on a Kitsap County property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched to Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla near Purdy Creek at about 5:15 p.m. A woman who went to the...
KOMO News
4-year-old child hit by car while playing in Arlington driveway, dies
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Deputies confirm a 4-year-old child is dead after an incident involving a car in Snohomish County. The sheriff’s office confirmed with KOMO News the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 15100 block of Highway 9. The child was playing outside a home when...
5 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Auburn Tuesday evening. The officials stated that a single-car crash occurred in the 500 block of Oravetz Road Southeast at around 5:30 p.m. The first responders along with Valley Regional Fire pulled out each victim from 50 feet down...
q13fox.com
Several families face eviction from Puyallup mobile home park as developer plans new apartment complex
Dozens of families are facing eviction at Meridian Mobile Estates in Puyallup to make room for the development of more than 200 new apartments. The mobile home park will close in October and construction of the new site is estimated to finish in 2025.
