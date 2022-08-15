Read full article on original website
Ummm what does a walk sign have to do with a bicyclist? Bicycles belong in the street and are required to follow all traffic laws a car does. The only way a bike should be in a cross walk is if the rider dismounted it and was walking it across.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Jalopnik
Cops Change Traffic Signal to Green for 5 Minutes Due to Too Many Drivers Running the Red
The the Chicago Police Department didn’t appreciate protestors efforts to make cars actually stop at an often-run red light last week. The Chicago Police Department’s solution? Just let the light run green for five minutes. Apparently, they decided it was better to maroon pedestrians on the side of a busy 10 lane road than hold drivers accountable to existing traffic laws. And the worst part is, the city seems to have signed on with the decision.
CPD unveils new strategies to make CTA transit safer
With violent crime on public transit making headlines in Chicago, police say they are doubling down on efforts to make trains and buses safe.
nadignewspapers.com
City planning to install new speed cameras by two parks, Schurz HS
The city Department of Transportation plans to install new speed cameras near Austin-Foster and Shabbona parks and by Schurz High School. The speed cameras near Austin-Foster Playlot Park, 6020 W. Foster Ave., and Shabbona Park, 6935 W. Addison St., will be in effect 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., which are the regular operating hours for the parks.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CTA, 4 other Illinois transit systems get federal funding for bus electrification
There was good news on Tuesday for the CTA, as well as four other public transportation systems across Illinois, as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration today announced $1.66 billion in grants to help electrify bus fleets nationwide. These awards, which were made under FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities and Low- and No-Emission Vehicle programs, are the agency’s first competitive grant selections under the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill that passed last November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
CTA completes environmental review for Red Line extension on Far South Side
The CTA has completed its environmental review of an extension of the Red Line, making the proposal one step closer to reality.
Man struck, critically injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago fire officials say
A 52-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car on DuSable Lake Shore drive Tuesday night, Chicago fire officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman carjacked while pumping gas in Chicago's River North neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman was carjacked while pumping gas on Chicago's Near North Side Tuesday night. Around 6:44 p.m., police say the victim was at a gas station in the 600 block of North La Salle Street pumping gas with her driver's side door open. An offender then jumped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Chicago Mom Loses Both of Her Feet After Boating Accident at Lake Michigan 'Playpen'
A Chicago woman lost both of her feet and will have part of her legs amputated after a boating accident earlier this month. Police were first alerted to an emergency that "two boats collided with people trapped underneath," Officer Ark Pachnik of the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit said in a press conference on Monday.
A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways
CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
Bodycam footage shows fallout of bizarre Lakeview party bus rampage
The scene left police and onlookers wondering why.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Should we fund the $3.6B Red Line Extension with TIF money from other parts of town?
As the projected price tag for the long-awaited Red Line extension on the Far South Side increased by $1.3 billion dollars to $3.6 billion, the city of Chicago is looking to establish a new Transit TIF district to finance about a quarter of the cost. However, that plan is proving controversial, for reasons I’ll discuss below.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops seek kidnapper who snatched 9-year-old at North Side grocery store
Update August 18 — The Chicago Police Department released one additional image today:. Chicago police just released surveillance images of the man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a West Ridge grocery store on Wednesday morning. The man in these pictures grabbed the girl, who was...
fox32chicago.com
4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman
CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
cwbchicago.com
Security guard fires shots during River North carjacking; Chicago hijacking tally passes 1,000 for the year
An armed security guard shot at a man who stole a woman’s car while she was pumping gas at a River North service station on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported, but the thief got away with the woman’s car—at least for a while.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Shots fired after woman’s vehicle stolen while pumping gas in River North
CHICAGO — Shots erupted at a River North gas station Tuesday night after a woman’s vehicle was stolen while she was pumping gas. Just before 6:45 p.m., police said a 34-year-old woman was pumping gas with her driver’s side door open when a suspect approached. The woman was struck by the door and sustained a […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
More Orland cops honored while Capone’s appeals suspension
If it seems like every couple of months, the Village of Orland Park is honoring its cops, well, that’s because it is. Mayor Keith Pekau phased out the once-a-year presentation in favor of honoring the police quarterly. His reasoning is that an annual presentation could be lengthy for family members and children to sit through, so chopping it up into four presentations per year makes the most sense.
