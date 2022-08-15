ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

guest
2d ago

Ummm what does a walk sign have to do with a bicyclist? Bicycles belong in the street and are required to follow all traffic laws a car does. The only way a bike should be in a cross walk is if the rider dismounted it and was walking it across.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jalopnik

Cops Change Traffic Signal to Green for 5 Minutes Due to Too Many Drivers Running the Red

The the Chicago Police Department didn’t appreciate protestors efforts to make cars actually stop at an often-run red light last week. The Chicago Police Department’s solution? Just let the light run green for five minutes. Apparently, they decided it was better to maroon pedestrians on the side of a busy 10 lane road than hold drivers accountable to existing traffic laws. And the worst part is, the city seems to have signed on with the decision.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

City planning to install new speed cameras by two parks, Schurz HS

The city Department of Transportation plans to install new speed cameras near Austin-Foster and Shabbona parks and by Schurz High School. The speed cameras near Austin-Foster Playlot Park, 6020 W. Foster Ave., and Shabbona Park, 6935 W. Addison St., will be in effect 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., which are the regular operating hours for the parks.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CTA, 4 other Illinois transit systems get federal funding for bus electrification

There was good news on Tuesday for the CTA, as well as four other public transportation systems across Illinois, as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration today announced $1.66 billion in grants to help electrify bus fleets nationwide. These awards, which were made under FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities and Low- and No-Emission Vehicle programs, are the agency’s first competitive grant selections under the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill that passed last November.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Volunteers#Traffic Signals#Traffic Jams#Lawbreakers#Dlsd
WGN News

A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways

CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman

CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
southwestregionalpublishing.com

More Orland cops honored while Capone’s appeals suspension

If it seems like every couple of months, the Village of Orland Park is honoring its cops, well, that’s because it is. Mayor Keith Pekau phased out the once-a-year presentation in favor of honoring the police quarterly. His reasoning is that an annual presentation could be lengthy for family members and children to sit through, so chopping it up into four presentations per year makes the most sense.
ORLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy