Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
Sheriff: 26 arrested on drug charges after undercover operations in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people are facing drug charges after undercover operations, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, the undercover investigations took place over the last few months across the county, and they were conducted by LCSO’s narcotics task force.
WMBF
Florence man caught in missing Timmsonville man’s car, arrested for his murder
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is in custody, charged with the murder of a Timmonsville man whose body was discovered inside of a home on Tuesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Malcolm James Jenkins, 30, was caught in the vehicle belonging to Jasper McKithen. McKithen...
Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation
LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.
Body found at Rockingham motel
ROCKINGHAM — Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found at a local motel late last month. According to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department, the body of William Mark Brown Jr. was found at the Budget Inn on July 30. His...
WMBF
2 men caught, jailed for sneaking contraband into Marlboro County prison using drone
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee area men face multiple charges after being caught sneaking contraband into Evans Correctional Institution with a drone. On Monday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Evans Correctional Institution in reference to a drone sighting. Officers at Evans...
Man charged with assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping in East Rockingham shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman during an early morning argument in East Rockingham over the weekend. A deputy was flagged down just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 and told that a woman had been shot, according to a press release issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
Wadesboro homicide suspect arrested in Wake County
WADESBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in May. On Tuesday, the Wadesboro Police Department announced that Christopher Leak, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Nicolas Tyson, 39. According to police, Tyson was found dead from...
richmondobserver
Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
3 arrested after 17-year-old shot in Robeson County taken into custody
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people, including a juvenile, who were wanted after a 17-year-old was shot in Robeson County last week have been taken into custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jacoby McGirt, 19, and Corey McNeil, 19, both of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with […]
Man with lengthy criminal record charged in 2021 west Charlotte deadly shooting
CHARLOTTE — The family of a man killed in a shooting in April 2021 held a balloon release the day after someone was charged in the case. Family members gathered Tuesday night at the spot along Wilkinson Boulevard where he was shot. “It still brings back heartache and pain...
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Federal Authorities: South Carolina Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, federal authorities say. In addition to the prison term, authorities say Lawrence Robinson, 32, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release. According to...
WBTV
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street, near West Arrowood Road. Shortly before 2 o’clock this morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the area.
fox46.com
Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Grieving widow pleads for help identifying husband’s killer, offers forgiveness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandra Quarles is pleading for community members to come forward with information that can help detectives identify the person who killed her husband. Quarles’ husband, Antonio Quarles, was found lying unresponsive in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road during the afternoon of Wednesday, May 18.
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
RCSO: Pot found in pocket of man driving without license, open container
HOFFMAN — A man wanted for failure to appear in court is facing several new charges following a traffic stop this week. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the Hoffman area around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 when he noticed a truck on U.S. 1 with no operating tail lights.
44 lbs of meth, 2 lbs of cocaine seized during North Carolina traffic stop
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in NC hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
