Wadesboro, NC

WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
MONROE, NC
WCNC

Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation

LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Wadesboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wadesboro, NC
City
Monroe, NC
The Richmond Observer

Body found at Rockingham motel

ROCKINGHAM — Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found at a local motel late last month. According to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department, the body of William Mark Brown Jr. was found at the Budget Inn on July 30. His...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WCNC

Wadesboro homicide suspect arrested in Wake County

WADESBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in May. On Tuesday, the Wadesboro Police Department announced that Christopher Leak, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Nicolas Tyson, 39. According to police, Tyson was found dead from...
WADESBORO, NC
richmondobserver

Rockingham, Aberdeen police seek suspected shoe store looters

ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying the individuals they say are responsible for stealing from a local retailer. The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday posted cellphone video of men appearing to load a car with stolen merchandise. Investigators say the items were taken from Hibbett Sports in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
fox46.com

Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC

