LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO