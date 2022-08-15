ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he influenced new storyline

Home and Away's Matt Evans manifested his character's new storyline. He plays Theo Poulos in the Australian soap, a keen singer whose redemption has been celebrated by fans in recent weeks. And while catching up with Stuff, Evans addressed Theo's involvement with Salt's resident band, Lyrik, which utilises his musicianship.
digitalspy.com

Reservation Dogs star breaks down impact of season 2's tragic death

Reservation Dogs season 2 episode 4 spoilers follow. Devery Jacobs has reflected on the emotional impact of a character's death in the latest episode of comedy-drama Reservation Dogs. In the most recent episode, Jacobs' character Elora said goodbye to her Grandma Mabel, whose passing brought back memories of the loss...
digitalspy.com

Death In Paradise fans worried Ralf Little will soon leave following cryptic post

Death In Paradise fans were left worrying that Ralf Little will soon leave the BBC crime drama following a cryptic message posted on his social media. The DI Neville Parker actor has been a series regular since season nine, but there have been some concerns about his future on the show after he posted a throwback photo of himself before he was cast in the role, along with the caption:
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Mel's backstory

I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
digitalspy.com

Jurassic World: Dominion star responds to franchise-worst reviews

Jurassic World: Dominion's Kayla Watts actress DeWanda Wise isn't fazed by the dino-blockbuster's negative reviews. Reuniting Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm for the first time in almost three decades – mixed in with the sequel trilogy's cast of heroes – Dominion holds the unwanted record for the lowest-rated entry in the Jurassic series.
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday 19th August 8pm : A Stroke Of Genius

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. Summer and Aaron head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight. In the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer's bag and is shocked at what he finds.
digitalspy.com

Aidan Turner's The Suspect air date confirmed by ITV

Aidan Turner's new ITV series The Suspect has been given an air date. The upcoming thriller is set to see the Poldark actor play a successful doctor who gets entangled in the death of a young woman. ITV have confirmed that the show will premiere on Monday, August 29 at...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals aftermath of Ben's devastating decision over Callum

The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed the aftermath of Ben Mitchell's devastating decision over ending his marriage to Callum. Scenes airing next week on the BBC One soap will see Ben now feeling like he's all...
digitalspy.com

EE - Frankie to leave

Confirmed by the bbc twitter account. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. Just waiting on the Linda announcement then tbh I reckon we will see a whole Carter exit. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. We must have...
digitalspy.com

Big Brother Australia 2020 to air on E4 and All4 - August 29

@E4Tweets will be airing the premiere episode of @BigBrotherAU2020 (Season 12) on Monday, August 29th at 11:20pm. The full series will be available to stream or download on @All4 following transmission #BBAU. Posts: 1,809. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/08/22 - 19:42 #2. Why? Why? Why? The celebrity edition flopped hard.
