Hockey

WILD SIGN FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER

Former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker has made his decision on signing with an NHL team, and he will not be going too far from home. According to the Athletic's Michael Russo, Walker has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. Walker grew up in Edina,...
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW

The quarter-finals at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship are set to get underway on Wednesday from Rogers Place in Edmonton. It'll be an action-packed day of hockey with over twelve hours of coverage on TSN beginning with the first game at 12 p.m. ET between Finland and Germany. The second game, featuring Sweden and Latvia will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Canada and Switzerland will battle at 7 p.m. ET before the United States and Czechia wrap-up quarter-final Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
SWEDEN NARROWLY DEFEATS LATVIA TO ADVANCE TO THE SEMI-FINALS AT THE WORLD JUNIORS

Latvia looked to continue their magical run at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship with a first-ever appearance in the playoff round, but it wasn't going to be easy. Their opponent for Wednesday's quarter-final game, Sweden, a team that is tied with Canada for second-least goals allowed in the tournament with seven.
REVERSE HIT ALERT IN WJC QUARTERFINAL MATCH - FINLAND V. GERMANY (VIDEO)

German F Alexander Blank went to throw a hit and jazz up his team--currently losing 3-1--but Finnish F Kalle Vaisanen was having none of it, hitting his opponent with a clean, textbook reverse hit. Moritz Seider-style:. Who doesn't love a nice reverse-hit? One guy thinks he's laying the boom and...
CZECHIA UPSETS TEAM USA, ADVANCES TO FACE CANADA IN SEMI-FINALS

USA - Kaiden Mbereko. Both goalies stopped everything through the first twelve minutes, helped out by a post or two. It would take an extremely unfortunate bounce off Matthew Knies (TOR) that fell right at the feet of Matt Coronato (CGY), who found Logan Cooley (ARI) right on the doorstep giving USA the 1-0 lead.
HOCKEY

