Volunteer Dive Group Says They’ve Located Kiely Rodni And Her Vehicle In Lake Near Truckee
Adventures With Purpose is a volunteer dive group that does not work with any law enforcement agency. We have reached out to Placer County Sheriff's Office to confirm this information.
Car and body removed from Prosser Reservoir, volunteer dive team says its Kiely Rodni
The Placer County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that they have found a car and a body in the Prosser Reservoir. The sheriff's office has not confirmed the identity of the decedent and said it would provide updates when they can. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday,...
Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County
During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
CHP invites community to have 'Coffee with a cop' in Meyers on August 26
On Friday, August 26, 2022, members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff, and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships. All community members are invited to...
Five injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi in Incline Village
Five people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck in Incline Village Friday Afternoon. Crews with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection district responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 28 and Country Club Drive around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022. Three people...
Firefighter Pilot Program for Cancer Screenings This Weekend
The Firefighter Cancer Support Network, Nevada Chapter has partnered with the California Society of Dermatologic Surgery. Bringing free skin cancer screenings to all employees serving the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. The pilot program is being held all weekend, already this morning they've seen about 45 firefighter patients but they...
North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with Drone Light Shows
Custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe are planned to help celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer in Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year. The shows, postponed from Independence Day due to unseasonable weather, will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
Carson City fourth grader honored for helping apprehend warranted sex-offender
A Carson City School District student was honored by Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong as part of the national “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign during the City Supervisors Meeting Thursday morning. Avery Meznarich, fourth grader at Mark Twain Elementary School, was recognized for providing excellent intel...
