Cardinals Rumors: Should St. Louis pursue Garrett Richards?
Should the St. Louis Cardinals pursue right-hander Garrett Richards, who was recently designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers?. If there is one thing that the St. Louis Cardinals have learned in previous seasons, it’s that you can never have enough pitching depth. After adding Jordan Montgomery and Jose...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
TJ Friedl taking seat Wednesday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Friedl started on Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jake Fraley, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI on Tuesday, will move to left field in place of Friedl while Jonathan India takes over as the designated hitter. Alejo Lopez will start on second base and bat seventh.
Yardbarker
Brewers' Omar Narvaez, Trevor Rosenthal to begin rehab assignments
The Nashville Sounds will get some extra help Tuesday as Omar Narvaez and Trevor Rosenthal begin rehab assignments. Both are looking to return from leg injuries and will join the AAA Nashville Sounds in Jacksonville for a road trip. If all goes well, both will look to play a key role in a potential postseason run.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will rest at home after Luis Urias was moved to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 78 batted balls this season, Brosseau has accounted for a...
ESPN
Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz exits against Chicago White Sox with discomfort in groin
CHICAGO -- Houston Astros left fielder Aledmys Diaz exited Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox because of discomfort in his left groin. Diaz caught Yasmani Grandal's line drive to end the third inning. He was replaced by Chas McCormick in the bottom of the fourth. Diaz came into the...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores will find a spot on the bench after starting the last four games. Thairo Estrada will fill in on the keystone and hit second. Joc Peterson will be the Giants' third batter.
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series
Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
NBC Sports
Report: Andrus clears waivers, agrees to sign with White Sox
Elvis Andrus found himself a new home rather quickly. After the Athletics released the veteran shortstop on Wednesday, Andrus cleared waivers and signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources. The 33-year-old hit just .237/.301/.373 with 8 home runs and 30 RBI in 106...
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series
Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
Yardbarker
Houston Snaps White Sox 5-Game Winning Streak
The Chicago White Sox five-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night. Houston starter Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings. They produced enough offense via some timely hits and savvy base running. The Astros 3-2 victory got them back in the win column after consecutive late-inning losses. Valdez threw...
FOX Sports
Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1
Arizona Diamondbacks (54-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor (ankle) at DH for Guardians on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander Daniel Norris and the Detroit Tigers. Naylor injured his ankle in the second game of Monday's doubleheader and was held out of Tuesday's lineup, but he did make a pinch-hit appearance. Naylor will be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter on Wednesday while Amed Rosario moves back to shortstop in place of Tyler Freeman. Owen Miller will be on first base again.
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar joining Marlins' bench Wednesday
Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins appear to be giving Aguilar a breather after six straight starts. Nick Fortes will shift into the DH role...
MLB・
Dodgers News: Edwin Rios Activated From the Injured List, Optioned to OKC
The Dodgers are set to play game 3 of their series against the Brewers. Tony Gonsolin will get the ball for Los Angeles going up against Eric Lauer. Following an extra-innings loss that saw Craig Kimbrel melt down again, they’re hoping for another solid outing from Tony. But before...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
