Never say die: Cleveland Guardians stun Detroit Tigers with eighth-inning rally
CLEVELAND — All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying for a 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Rookies Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI doubles, and Amed...
numberfire.com
TJ Friedl taking seat Wednesday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Friedl started on Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jake Fraley, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI on Tuesday, will move to left field in place of Friedl while Jonathan India takes over as the designated hitter. Alejo Lopez will start on second base and bat seventh.
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Sign Elvis Andrus
The Chicago White Sox signed former Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus. The White Sox expect Andrus to join the team in Cleveland tomorrow ahead of the series against the Guardians. Who Is Elvis Andrus?. Andrus spent the last two seasons with Oakland. Though recently, he found himself not in the...
Oakland Athletics release Elvis Andrus
The Oakland Athletics released shortstop Elvis Andrus on Wednesday after he spent parts of two seasons with the club. The
Yardbarker
The Chicago White Sox are now AL Central Favorites
This has been an up and down (mostly down) season but the White Sox are finally favorites to win the AL Central. Entering last Friday, August 12, the White Sox found themselves 5 games back in the division and about as hopeless as they come. However, since last Friday, the Chicago White Sox have won 5 straight games and are tied for second and only 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians.
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series
Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh Tucupita Marcano sitting on Wednesday evening
Pittsburgh Pirates utility-man Tucupita Marcano is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will head to the bench after Greg Allen was picked as Wednesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 81 batted balls this season, Marcano has produced a 2.5% barrel rate and a .220...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz resting on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Cruz will watch from the bench after Kevin Newman was moved to shortstop, Rodolfo Castro was shifted to second base, Kevin Padlo was aligned at third, and Michael Chavis was positioned at first. Per...
Yardbarker
Houston Snaps White Sox 5-Game Winning Streak
The Chicago White Sox five-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night. Houston starter Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings. They produced enough offense via some timely hits and savvy base running. The Astros 3-2 victory got them back in the win column after consecutive late-inning losses. Valdez threw...
Detroit Tigers melt down in 8-4 loss to Cleveland Guardians: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (45-74) vs. Cleveland Guardians (62-55) When: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland. ...
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series
Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
High school football: Week 1 scoreboard in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties
After a summer of anticipation, kickoff for the 2022 high school football season is finally here. Welcome to “Friday Night Live,” a place to keep up with scores for teams in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties. Scores refresh every 60 seconds, keeping one up to date with changes as they occur. ...
Four-star forward Al Amadou commits to Marquette
Four-star power forward prospect Al Amadou committed Thursday to play for Marquette. A 6-foot-9, 185-pound native of Harrisburg, Pa., Amadou
Ursuline jumps ahead behind an explosive offensive attack
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline and Brookfield get the season underway from Stambaugh Stadium on a beautiful evening in Youngstown. D.C. Ferrell returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to place Ursuline into Brookfield territory to begin the first drive of the game. Three plays later, the Irish had the ball inside the red zone following […]
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon Daniels
The Rangers organization as fired Jon Daniels as the team continues to struggle this season.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. As the season continues to dwindle down, the Texas Rangers have accepted that October baseball is not in their future this season. In response to that the Rangers make big waves firing manager Chris Woodward and now Jon Daniels.
