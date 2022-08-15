Read full article on original website
Never say die: Cleveland Guardians stun Detroit Tigers with eighth-inning rally
CLEVELAND — All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying for a 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Rookies Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI doubles, and Amed...
numberfire.com
TJ Friedl taking seat Wednesday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Friedl started on Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jake Fraley, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI on Tuesday, will move to left field in place of Friedl while Jonathan India takes over as the designated hitter. Alejo Lopez will start on second base and bat seventh.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
NBC Sports
Report: Andrus clears waivers, agrees to sign with White Sox
Elvis Andrus found himself a new home rather quickly. After the Athletics released the veteran shortstop on Wednesday, Andrus cleared waivers and signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources. The 33-year-old hit just .237/.301/.373 with 8 home runs and 30 RBI in 106...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh Tucupita Marcano sitting on Wednesday evening
Pittsburgh Pirates utility-man Tucupita Marcano is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will head to the bench after Greg Allen was picked as Wednesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 81 batted balls this season, Marcano has produced a 2.5% barrel rate and a .220...
Yardbarker
Houston Snaps White Sox 5-Game Winning Streak
The Chicago White Sox five-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night. Houston starter Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings. They produced enough offense via some timely hits and savvy base running. The Astros 3-2 victory got them back in the win column after consecutive late-inning losses. Valdez threw...
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series
Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
Ursuline jumps ahead behind an explosive offensive attack
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline and Brookfield get the season underway from Stambaugh Stadium on a beautiful evening in Youngstown. D.C. Ferrell returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to place Ursuline into Brookfield territory to begin the first drive of the game. Three plays later, the Irish had the ball inside the red zone following […]
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon Daniels
The Rangers organization as fired Jon Daniels as the team continues to struggle this season.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. As the season continues to dwindle down, the Texas Rangers have accepted that October baseball is not in their future this season. In response to that the Rangers make big waves firing manager Chris Woodward and now Jon Daniels.
