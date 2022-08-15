ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Pittsburgh Tucupita Marcano sitting on Wednesday evening

Pittsburgh Pirates utility-man Tucupita Marcano is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will head to the bench after Greg Allen was picked as Wednesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 81 batted balls this season, Marcano has produced a 2.5% barrel rate and a .220...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz resting on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Cruz will watch from the bench after Kevin Newman was moved to shortstop, Rodolfo Castro was shifted to second base, Kevin Padlo was aligned at third, and Michael Chavis was positioned at first. Per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis batting third in Pittsburgh's Wednesday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Chavis will operate first base after Kevin Padlo was moved to third, Rodolfo Castro was shifted to second, Kevin Newman was positioned at shortstop, and Oneil Cruz was rested. numberFire's models project Chavis to score...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
FOX Sports

Pirates' Keller exits against Red Sox with shoulder fatigue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night after two innings because of right shoulder fatigue. The Red Sox scored four runs off Keller in the first inning and added an unearned run in the second to take...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado absent for Astros Thursday afternoon

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Christian Vazquez will catch for Luis Garcia and hit eighth. Maldonado started four of the past five games. Vazquez has a $2,200 salary on Thursday...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Whit Merrifield moving to Blue Jays' bench Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman/outfielder Whit Merrifield is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Merrifield will move to the bench while Santiago Espinal starts on second base and bats eighth. Espinal has a $2,700 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project...
MLB
FOX Sports

Astros take road slide into matchup with the White Sox

Houston Astros (75-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-56, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (11-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -148, White Sox +126; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL

