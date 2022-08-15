Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Visit America's Largest Candy Store in OhioTravel Maven
Related
Never say die: Cleveland Guardians stun Detroit Tigers with eighth-inning rally
CLEVELAND — All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying for a 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Rookies Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI doubles, and Amed...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh Tucupita Marcano sitting on Wednesday evening
Pittsburgh Pirates utility-man Tucupita Marcano is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will head to the bench after Greg Allen was picked as Wednesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 81 batted balls this season, Marcano has produced a 2.5% barrel rate and a .220...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz resting on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Cruz will watch from the bench after Kevin Newman was moved to shortstop, Rodolfo Castro was shifted to second base, Kevin Padlo was aligned at third, and Michael Chavis was positioned at first. Per...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis batting third in Pittsburgh's Wednesday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Chavis will operate first base after Kevin Padlo was moved to third, Rodolfo Castro was shifted to second, Kevin Newman was positioned at shortstop, and Oneil Cruz was rested. numberFire's models project Chavis to score...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Pirates' Keller exits against Red Sox with shoulder fatigue
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night after two innings because of right shoulder fatigue. The Red Sox scored four runs off Keller in the first inning and added an unearned run in the second to take...
Yardbarker
Red Sox promote pitching prospects Wikelman Gonzalez, Luis Guerrero to High-A Greenville
The Red Sox have promoted top pitching prospect Wikelman Gonzalez from Low-A Salem to High-A Greenville, as was first reported by SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield. In addition to Gonzalez, fellow right-hander Luis Guerrero has also been promoted to Greenville. Gonzalez, 20, is currently regarded by Baseball America as the No....
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado absent for Astros Thursday afternoon
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Christian Vazquez will catch for Luis Garcia and hit eighth. Maldonado started four of the past five games. Vazquez has a $2,200 salary on Thursday...
Doege Finds a New Home
Former West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege lands in the Sun Belt
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Whit Merrifield moving to Blue Jays' bench Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman/outfielder Whit Merrifield is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Merrifield will move to the bench while Santiago Espinal starts on second base and bats eighth. Espinal has a $2,700 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Astros take road slide into matchup with the White Sox
Houston Astros (75-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-56, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (11-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -148, White Sox +126; over/under...
Comments / 0