Report: 2 fans banned from Nats Park after Contreras exchange
Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years following a verbal exchange with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. In a heated exchange, Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in...
ESPN
McCutchen has 19th career multi-HR game in Brewers' 5-3 win
MILWAUKEE -- — If Andrew McCutchen gets back to hitting left-handers as effectively as he has for much of his career, it could go a long way toward helping the Milwaukee Brewers to a fifth straight playoff berth. McCutchen homered twice Thursday and Hunter Renfroe also went deep off...
ESPN
Cruz's eighth-inning homer lifts Nationals over Cubs 5-4
WASHINGTON -- — Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning to lift the Washington Nationals to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Cruz, who hit a two-run double in the fifth, smacked a 1-1 pitch from Brandon Hughes (1-1) to center to snap a 4-all tie with one out in the eighth. It was Cruz's ninth homer of the season and first since June 25.
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series
Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
Cubs Top Nationals in Nailbiter Finale
The Chicago Cubs fought a tightly won rubber match in the national's capital against the Washington Nationals Wednesday afternoon.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Eddie Rosario batting fifth on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Rosario will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench with William Contreras moving behind the plate. numberFire's...
White Sox Farm Report: August 16, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 16, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores will find a spot on the bench after starting the last four games. Thairo Estrada will fill in on the keystone and hit second. Joc Peterson will be the Giants' third batter.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado absent for Astros Thursday afternoon
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Christian Vazquez will catch for Luis Garcia and hit eighth. Maldonado started four of the past five games. Vazquez has a $2,200 salary on Thursday...
FOX Sports
Padres start 4-game series against the Nationals
Washington Nationals (39-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-54, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (10-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -384, Nationals +298; over/under is 7...
Willson Contreras homers twice as Cubs edge Orioles
Willson Contreras homered twice and Adrian Sampson threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2
