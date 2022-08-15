ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MSNBC

Ron DeSantis suspends a prosecutor for having different opinions than Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' removal of a political adversary this month and his replacement of him with an ally raises serious questions about the rule of law in Florida — particularly given the context, in which DeSantis, a Republican, was attacking his opponent, a Democrat who has twice been elected prosecutor, by claiming the local official was neglecting his duty.
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans are making a case against the idea of democracy itself

Since 2020 Republicans across the U.S. have been undermining democracy by fabricating claims of voter fraud and passing laws to make it harder to vote. But a disturbing new report by Robert Draper in The New York Times Magazine shows how Arizona Republicans are increasingly committed to waging a war on the idea of democracy itself, in part through a bid to call the U.S. only a “republic” and not a democracy. These Republicans think they’re defending American traditions of governance, but they’re not in touch with the history they believe they’re championing, and they’re catalyzing more virulent anti-democratic extremism on the right.
MSNBC

Inside the Arizona GOP' 'anti-democracy experiment'

Robert Draper writes in the New York Times Magazine about the hostility to democratic principles and the word democracy itself from the Republican Party and in particular, Draper writes about his experiences in Arizona.Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC

Michigan as a national bellwether

The abortion battle continues in Michigan, while a library has been defunded for having LGBTQ+ content. Democrats head back to message the Inflation Reduction Act. Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow joins us to discuss how national issues are playing out in her state.Aug. 18, 2022.
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
