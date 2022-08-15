ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
LaCenter man arrested after pursuit

A pursuit in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a LaCenter man Wednesday night. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Kevil. The driver, 62-year-old Joe Ed Scott of LaCenter, reportedly began passing other vehicles when the deputy attempted to stop him.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Eddyville man jailed after report of shots fired

A report of shots fired last week led to an Eddyville man's arrest on several charges. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on KY 818 South, where they spoke with 23-year-old Jonathan P. Foster. Deputies said Foster had been arguing with a woman before he armed himself and...
EDDYVILLE, KY
Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit

A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
BENTON, KY
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
CARBONDALE, IL
McCracken Sheriff's deputies investigating incidents at two schools

Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning, a man, described as behaving suspiciously, tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. Allegedly, the man claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911, and the man left before police arrived.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2

PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
PADUCAH, KY
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge

A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Paducah Police investigate report of shots fired near Davis Avenue

Paducah Police investigated a report of shots fired on Tuesday evening. Police said they responded to the 1000 block area of Davis Avenue after witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and people talking in a wooded area near the end of Oak Street. A search of the wooded area did...
PADUCAH, KY
Weakley County Sheriff’s Office increases impaired driving enforcement

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign through September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. The initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs During Warrant Arrest

A man was charged with possession of drugs after a warrant arrest in Trigg County Friday. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Daniel Bane was arrested on Shady Lane after he was found to have warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. He was located after law enforcement...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City

An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
CALVERT CITY, KY
Trigg sheriff warns of attempts to steal cattle

The Trigg County Sheriff's Office is advising farmers to count their cattle after learning of attempts to steal the animals from a local farm. Sheriff Aaron Acree said a bullet and shell casing were recovered from a farm after someone attempted to steal cattle. After reports of cattle thefts in...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion

Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
WYATT, MO

