TAMPA—Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified a homeless man as the suspect connected to an Aug. 14 murder, reports state. According to a HCSO press release, the homicide occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of E. Mohawk Avenue, a short roadway just north of E. Hillsborough Avenue and east of Orient Road. HCSO deputies responded to the area and found a dead adult male who sustained upper-body trauma.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO