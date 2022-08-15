Read full article on original website
midnightsunak.com
Peltola, Palin lead in the special election. Winner to be decided at RCV count on Aug. 31
Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Justin Ruffridge are ahead in their respective state primary races, per the latest Wednesday afternoon update from the Alaska Division of Elections. Unofficial results show Babcock leading over Republican Jesse Bjorkman for Senate District Seat D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch,...
kdll.org
Elections take shape, though final results still a ways away
Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Justin Ruffridge are ahead in their respective state primary races, per the latest Wednesday afternoon update from the Alaska Division of Elections. Unofficial results show Babcock leading over Republican Jesse Bjorkman for Senate District Seat D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch,...
kdlg.org
Peltola leads in Alaska’s U.S. House race, followed by Palin and Begich
Democrat Mary Peltola is leading in the special election for U.S House, with Sarah Palin ahead of fellow Republican Nick Begich, according to initial results. With about 80% of precincts reporting by early Wednesday, Peltola had 38% of first place votes, Palin had 32% and Begich had 29%. Peltola was...
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
Slate
Alaska’s new voting system will likely help Lisa Murkowski. What will it do for Sarah Palin?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—The polls were just beginning to open in Anchorage on Tuesday morning when Mary Peltola, a candidate in the special election for Alaska’s single House seat, received a text from one of her competitors. Peltola, a Democrat who is running against two Republicans, had served in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Crossover Presence In Wyoming Primary Election: 94% Of Ballots Republican
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tuesday primary election statistics appear to show huge numbers of Democrats “crossed over” to vote Republican in the primary. It’s a contest that stands out from past elections. From January 1 to Aug. 16 – the date of...
NBC News
Begich says he will accept results, but criticizes Alaska's ranked choice ‘confusion’
WASILLA, Alaska — Republican Nick Begich isn’t a fan of the state’s new ranked choice voting system, but he said he will still accept the results of Tuesday’s special election in Alaska. “I will absolutely accept these election results. I have confidence in our election process...
CBS Austin
Greg Abbott is seven points ahead in race, in new poll from Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler
A new poll about the Texas governor's race is out, and it shows incumbent Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 percent. The Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll shows Greg Abbott with 46 percent of the vote and Beto O’Rourke with 39 percent. Pollsters talked to nearly 1,400 registered voters...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points
It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.
Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries
Alaska Constitution Party candidate Kieran Brown is expected to be the only candidate eliminated by Tuesday’s primary elections for the Alaska Legislature, which include 59 different elections and almost 200 candidates. Alaska’s new top-four primary system means up to four candidates may advance to the Nov. 8 general election in each legislative race, and Brown […] The post Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kurv.com
Poll: Abbott Continues To Lead O’Rourke By 7 In Governor’s Race
A recent poll shows Governor Greg Abbott holding a seven-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the race for Texas governor. The survey by the Dallas Morning News and U-T Tyler found no change in the margin since their last poll in May. Nearly 14-hundred registered voters participated in the poll in the first week of August.
saobserver.com
GOP worries Beto could win the suburbs and they should be, Vote BETO!
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke drew thousands of people to a rally in Frisco during the weekend, prompting worry among some Collin County Republicans. “Texas is turning blue,” Kyle Sims, a GOP Collin County precinct chair, told his Facebook followers after seeing the size of O’Rourke’s crowd. “Collin County is turning blue.”
Dallas Observer
With Midterms Nearing, Elections Administrators in Texas and Elsewhere Face Threats, Harassment
In November, Texans across the state will head to the polls to cast their votes in midterm elections widely viewed as a referendum on President Joe Biden’s first two years in office. But as state and national races heat up, election administrators in Texas and elsewhere are facing harassment,...
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
Governor Abbott could make a run for U.S. PresidentScreenshot from Twitter. As Donald Trump is working through some legal issues from his time as President of the United States, this could open the door for another Republican to enter the race. Texas Governor Greg Abbott could be on the 2024 ballot.
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
KRGV
False allegations of voter fraud in 2020 led to increased threats against Texas election workers
"False allegations of voter fraud in 2020 led to increased threats against Texas election workers" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
cowboystatedaily.com
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
fox7austin.com
Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows
AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboards
On August 6, 2021, Nancy Thompson stood in front of the Texas State Capital in her hometown of Austin with a sign saying 'Mothers Against Greg Abbott,' a play on the MAGA acronym made famous by President Trump. She was protesting against Abbott's new Covid rules for the 2021-22 school year.
