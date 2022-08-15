ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Peltola, Palin lead in the special election. Winner to be decided at RCV count on Aug. 31

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
Elections take shape, though final results still a ways away

Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Justin Ruffridge are ahead in their respective state primary races, per the latest Wednesday afternoon update from the Alaska Division of Elections. Unofficial results show Babcock leading over Republican Jesse Bjorkman for Senate District Seat D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch,...
Ash Jurberg

"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries

Alaska Constitution Party candidate Kieran Brown is expected to be the only candidate eliminated by Tuesday’s primary elections for the Alaska Legislature, which include 59 different elections and almost 200 candidates. Alaska’s new top-four primary system means up to four candidates may advance to the Nov. 8 general election in each legislative race, and Brown […] The post Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Poll: Abbott Continues To Lead O’Rourke By 7 In Governor’s Race

A recent poll shows Governor Greg Abbott holding a seven-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the race for Texas governor. The survey by the Dallas Morning News and U-T Tyler found no change in the margin since their last poll in May. Nearly 14-hundred registered voters participated in the poll in the first week of August.
GOP worries Beto could win the suburbs and they should be, Vote BETO!

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke drew thousands of people to a rally in Frisco during the weekend, prompting worry among some Collin County Republicans. “Texas is turning blue,” Kyle Sims, a GOP Collin County precinct chair, told his Facebook followers after seeing the size of O’Rourke’s crowd. “Collin County is turning blue.”
Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows

AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
