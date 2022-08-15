The purpose of this communication is to provide information about 2023–2024 Public Education Grant (PEG) List. A list of campuses identified under the PEG program, authorized under Texas Education Code (TEC), Chapter 29, Subchapter G, §§29.201–29.205, and a description of the methodology used to identify the campuses on the list are available in the Public Education Grant FAQ. Campuses that received an overall scaled score less than 60 are on the PEG List.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO