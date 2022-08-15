Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Appoints Faulkner To 478th Judicial District Court
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Wade Faulkner to the 478th Judicial District Court in Bell County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified. Wade Faulkner of Salado is an Attorney and Partner at the Law Office of Wade...
July 2022 Marks Lowest Unemployment Rate Since Pre-Pandemic, State Adds 72,800 Jobs
AUSTIN ⎯ In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.
United States Presidential Scholars Program and United States Senate Youth Program
Taa-united-states-presidential-scholars-program-united-states-senate-youth-program.pdf178.06 KB. Subject: United States Presidential Scholars Program and United States Senate Youth Program. Category: Student Recognition and Scholarship Opportunities. Next Steps: Share with high school principals, counselors and CTE administrators. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) would like to invite high school principals to nominate students to apply for the...
Information for Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) and Campuses Identified to Engage in School Improvement Interventions
The purpose of this correspondence is to provide information regarding requirements under Texas Education Code (TEC), Chapters §39 and §39A; Texas Administrative Code (TAC), Title 19, Chapter 97, Subchapter EE, Division 1; and agency resources to support the improvement of LEA and campus performance. State Academic Accountability. The...
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso Captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested August 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested August 10 in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Bruce Clifton, of El Paso, was arrested August 15 in Mesilla Park, N.M. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Clifton’s arrest.
2023–2024 Public Education Grant (PEG) List Available
The purpose of this communication is to provide information about 2023–2024 Public Education Grant (PEG) List. A list of campuses identified under the PEG program, authorized under Texas Education Code (TEC), Chapter 29, Subchapter G, §§29.201–29.205, and a description of the methodology used to identify the campuses on the list are available in the Public Education Grant FAQ. Campuses that received an overall scaled score less than 60 are on the PEG List.
