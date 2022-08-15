Read full article on original website
Tyler County is Texas' 10th to declare an invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Tyler County in deep East Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border, becoming the 10th county to do so. The county did so after an ongoing discussion among southeast Texas judges and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, the former mayor of Woodville, Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette said.
Texas Professor Hopes Voters Fire Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke recently visited Lampasas, Texas as part of his 49-day 5,600-mile travel across Texas. Lampasas is part of the Fort Hood - Killeen - Temple region of Central Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the 'tampon tax'
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Celebrates Continuing Jobs Surge In Texas
Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the release of July employment numbers by the Texas Workforce Commission showing a continuing jobs surge in the Lone Star State. Texas employers added 72,800 jobs over the month and for the ninth consecutive month smashed all previous records for total jobs at 13,513,100. Of note, the unemployment rate continued to fall to 4.0 percent, the lowest since before the pandemic in February 2020, even as the workforce in Texas continued to expand.
texas.gov
July 2022 Marks Lowest Unemployment Rate Since Pre-Pandemic, State Adds 72,800 Jobs
AUSTIN ⎯ In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.
Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves
HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
inforney.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Faulkner To 478th Judicial District Court
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Wade Faulkner to the 478th Judicial District Court in Bell County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified. Wade Faulkner of Salado is an Attorney and Partner at the Law Office of Wade...
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
fox7austin.com
Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows
AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
San Antonio Current
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
KHOU
Texas Libertarians could impact the November election
More than 50% of Texas voters said Texas isn't headed in the right direction under Gov. Abbott. This is why Libertarians are trying to increase their recognition.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Texas school district removes the Bible, 40 other books from library shelves
KELLER, Texas — Before the school year started, Keller ISD removed 41 books, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” according to the Texas Tribune. The books were removed after they were challenged during the previous school year, an email from Keller ISD’s executive director […]
Texas executes man for slaying of real estate agent in a Dallas-area model home
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at...
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
