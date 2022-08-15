Read full article on original website
Baseball team helps at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college. “It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world. The new baseball team at Lycoming College is […]
WNEP-TV 16
Video Vault: Keystone Little League Team from Lock Haven | 2011
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In 2011, there was a tidal wave of support for a Little League team from Clinton County. That's when the Keystone Little League team from the Lock Haven area made it to the World Series, just a few miles away in South Williamsport. Renie Workman...
Unveiling of new Bases Loaded sculpture to bring baseball greats and former President to Williamsport
South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League Baseball and the Little League World Series have developed some outstanding baseball players, and attracted some well-known visitors to the area over its longstanding history. This Sunday, Little League International and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce are welcoming a few of them to town: President George W. and First Lady Laura Bush, Rachel Robinson (the widow of Jackie Robinson), Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. They are scheduled to visit as Williamsport celebrates the...
Young baseball player with local ties defies the odds on the diamond
Williamsport, PA — The Little League World Series is going on in Williamsport, PA and the local team from the Southeast regional is Nolansville out of the Nashville area. One of there players is Josiah Porter who has local ties to the Tri-Cities…. His father Brandon played baseball and basketball at Sullivan Central before continuing […]
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
Brother of Hospitalized Little League Player Added to Team Roster
Brogan Oliverson will replace his brother, Easton, on the Snow Canyon roster.
Little League Player Awake, Speaking After Accident in Williamsport
Oliverson fell off of the top bunk bed in a dorm and was flown to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Little League World Series Player Hospitalized With Injury
The 12-year-old reportedly fell out of his bunk bed and sustained a head injury.
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit. Little League International said that the incident occurred early Monday inside...
May this sample of Little League sportsmanship spread across the fall season
Hoping for a little symmetry as the Little League World Series and high school football season begin
Little League names Coach of the Year Award winners
Little League has announced 2022 Coach of the Year Award winners—the coaches to watch for this World Series. The recognitions are made possible through a partnership between Little League and Lance, the snack brand known for its sandwich crackers. The winners will be honored on-site at this year’s Little League World Series and awarded a $5,000 prize toward future programming for their league. ...
How to Watch Little League Baseball World Series on August 17 | Channel, Stream, Preview
One of the most historic tournaments in sports begins once again in South Williamsport, as some of the best youth baseball players compete in the annual Little League World Series. This will also be the first tournament since 2019 to feature international teams, due to the pandemic. U.S. BRACKET. Tennessee...
wkok.com
Mifflinburg Class of 1957 Celebrates 65th Class Reunion
MIFFLINBURG – The Class of 1957 at Mifflinburg High School celebrated a milestone class reunion this past weekend. The class held is 65th reunion last Saturday at La Primavera Restaurant in Lewisburg, with 23 classmates in attendance. You can see a photo from the reunion at WKOK.com. Photo courtesy...
Stereogum
Another ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Has Been Canceled At The Last Minute
Rough times for the ’90s pop-alternative nostalgia market. Last week San Pedro, CA’s Flannel Nation festival, which was to feature a smattering of decent-to-disreputable alternative radio types ranging from Sugar Ray to Soul Asylum to Sponge, was canceled after key performers Everclear, Candlebox, and Filter dropped out. The bands cited logistical shortfalls following a last-minute venue change.
Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
webbweekly.com
Willis John Mann, 75
Our beloved brother, Willis John Mann passed away on August 16, 2022 at the age of 75. Born September 4, 1946 in Lock Haven, he was the son of Leonard H. and Minnie E. (Mayes) Mann. Willie was raised in Beech creek, where he thoroughly enjoyed exploring the outdoors. In...
State College
Smokey Axe Grille Brings ‘Craft Food for Craft Beer’ to Axemann Brewery
Axemann Brewery has found a new in-house food partner in The Smokey Axe Grille, and according to brewery owner Rod Stahl, it makes for the “perfect pairing.”. “The new slogan for the partnership is ‘Craft food for craft beer,’ and it really fits because the food he (chef Justin Leiter) makes are things you would see at a regular bar or restaurant, but he seems to put a little craft flair on whatever that is,” said Stahl.
Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am
This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
Times News
Lithuanian Days held at Lakewood Park
Members of the Malunas-Mituva Lithuanian Folk Dance Group entertain guests Saturday at the 109th Annual Lithuanian Days festival held at Catalpa Grove at Lakewood Park, Barnesville. The weekend event featured arts, ethnic food, music, dance, carriage rides and colorful aspects of Eastern European culture. Lithuanian Days is billed as the longest continuously running ethnic festival in the U.S. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Biden reschedules visit to Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden announced he has rescheduled his visit to Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County after his previous visit was canceled. A representative from Biden’s office told Eyewitness News that Biden will be going to the Marts Center at Wilkes University on August 30 to talk about his “Safer America Plan” to […]
