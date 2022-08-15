One day a week, without fail, my family goes against societal norms and lives dangerously. Breakfast for dinner is serious business in my house, and one of the few meals that no one has to be pestered to eat. We load up on scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, and french toast. Sometimes we add waffles, egg muffins, or even chipped beef into the mix. Sometimes we even make a breakfast pizza!

