Bears' 53-man roster projection after the preseason opener

The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, where some players made a strong push for roster spots ahead of the first round of cuts.

There were a number of standout performers during Saturday’s preseason win, including undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.

Following the preseason opener, here are my predictions for the Bears’ 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (2)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

There’s no surprise at quarterback with Fields serving as the undisputed starter with Siemian backing him up. Nathan Peterman should land on the practice squad.

Running backs (4)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Trestan Ebner

Darrynton Evans

Montgomery will be the lead back this season with Herbert also getting some of the workload. Ebner is certainly pushing for more playing time, and he should get plenty of opportunities on offense and special teams.

Fullbacks (1)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Khari Blasingame

For the first time since 2018, the Bears will employ a fullback on the roster. Given the run-heavy scheme, Blasingame will be vital on offense.

Wide receivers (6)

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Mooney

Equanimeous St. Brown

Byron Pringle

Velus Jones Jr.

Tajae Sharpe

Dante Pettis

*N’Keal Harry

There aren’t any surprises with Mooney, St. Brown, Pringle and Jones, which means it comes down to the final two spots. Sharpe continues to impress and is emerging as a weapon for Fields. The Bears need to carry Harry on their initial 53-man roster before placing him on injured reserve to start the season. With that in mind, my last spot goes to Pettis, who should prove his worth on offense and special teams.

Tight ends (3)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin

James O’Shaughnessy

With the Bears employing a fullback, they’ll carry three tight ends on the roster. The hope is Kmet breaks out in his third season. Meanwhile, Griffin and O’Shuaghnessy will serve as dependable reserves who specialize in blocking.

Offensive line (10)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Braxton Jones (LT)

Cody Whitehair (LG)

Lucas Patrick (C)

Michael Schofield (RG)

Riley Reiff (RT)

Larry Borom

Teven Jenkins

Sam Mustipher

Ja’Tyre Carter

The Bears appear to have their staring offensive line set with Jones, Whitehair, Patrick, Schofield and Reiff. Borom, Mustipher and Carter will serve as reserves. Yes, I still have Jenkins starting the year on the roster. We’ll see how things develop. Other rookies Doug Kramer and Zachary Thomas should land on the practice squad.

Defensive line (4)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jones

Khyiris Tonga

Angelo Blackson

Micah Dew-Treadway

No surprises along the interior with Jones, Tonga and Blackson all likely to make the roster. Mario Edwards, who is listed as a defensive end, can also play the interior. Dew-Treadway has a chance to snag one of those final roster spots, and he was already listed as Blackson’s backup on the first unofficial depth chart.

Edge rushers (5)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Robert Quinn

Trevis Gipson

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Mario Edwards Jr.

Dominique Robinson

Edge rusher is all but set at this point with Quinn, Gipson and Muhammad leading the way. Edwards can play the edge or the interior, so he’ll likely see playing time in both spots. Robinson showed why the Bears are high on him in the preseason opener, and he should snag that final spot.

Linebackers (5)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Roquan Smith

Nicholas Morrow

Matt Adams

Joe Thomas

Jack Sanborn

Smith and Morrow are locks at their respective positions while Matt Adams and Joe Thomas are competing for that SAM linebacker spot. Both will make the roster, especially given Adams’ versatility in playing all three linebacker spots. In the preseason opener, Sanborn not only showed that he’s worthy of a roster spot but that he should get the chance to compete for playing time.

Cornerbacks (6)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Tavon Young

Kindle Vildor

Thomas Graham Jr.

Lamar Jackson

The Bears are confident in Gordon’s ability to play outside or in the slot, so the only question is where he’ll be starting. Johnson is another lock for the roster, and Vildor and Young should also make the roster. I have Graham and Jackson landing those last two cornerback spots.

Safeties (5)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Dane Cruikshank

Elijah Hicks

Jackson and Brisker will be your starters at free safety and strong safety. Meanwhile, Houston-Carson, Cruikshank and Hicks should provide nice depth at safety and will be key contributors on special teams.

Special teams (3)

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

K Cairo Santos

P Trenton Gill

LS Patrick Scales

Special teams is set with Santos, Gill and Scales.