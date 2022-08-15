Bears' 53-man roster projection after the preseason opener
The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, where some players made a strong push for roster spots ahead of the first round of cuts.
There were a number of standout performers during Saturday’s preseason win, including undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.
Following the preseason opener, here are my predictions for the Bears’ 53-man roster:
Quarterbacks (2)
- Justin Fields
- Trevor Siemian
There’s no surprise at quarterback with Fields serving as the undisputed starter with Siemian backing him up. Nathan Peterman should land on the practice squad.
Running backs (4)
- David Montgomery
- Khalil Herbert
- Trestan Ebner
- Darrynton Evans
Montgomery will be the lead back this season with Herbert also getting some of the workload. Ebner is certainly pushing for more playing time, and he should get plenty of opportunities on offense and special teams.
Fullbacks (1)
- Khari Blasingame
For the first time since 2018, the Bears will employ a fullback on the roster. Given the run-heavy scheme, Blasingame will be vital on offense.
Wide receivers (6)
- Darnell Mooney
- Equanimeous St. Brown
- Byron Pringle
- Velus Jones Jr.
- Tajae Sharpe
- Dante Pettis
- *N’Keal Harry
There aren’t any surprises with Mooney, St. Brown, Pringle and Jones, which means it comes down to the final two spots. Sharpe continues to impress and is emerging as a weapon for Fields. The Bears need to carry Harry on their initial 53-man roster before placing him on injured reserve to start the season. With that in mind, my last spot goes to Pettis, who should prove his worth on offense and special teams.
Tight ends (3)
- Cole Kmet
- Ryan Griffin
- James O’Shaughnessy
With the Bears employing a fullback, they’ll carry three tight ends on the roster. The hope is Kmet breaks out in his third season. Meanwhile, Griffin and O’Shuaghnessy will serve as dependable reserves who specialize in blocking.
Offensive line (10)
- Braxton Jones (LT)
- Cody Whitehair (LG)
- Lucas Patrick (C)
- Michael Schofield (RG)
- Riley Reiff (RT)
- Larry Borom
- Teven Jenkins
- Sam Mustipher
- Ja’Tyre Carter
The Bears appear to have their staring offensive line set with Jones, Whitehair, Patrick, Schofield and Reiff. Borom, Mustipher and Carter will serve as reserves. Yes, I still have Jenkins starting the year on the roster. We’ll see how things develop. Other rookies Doug Kramer and Zachary Thomas should land on the practice squad.
Defensive line (4)
- Justin Jones
- Khyiris Tonga
- Angelo Blackson
- Micah Dew-Treadway
No surprises along the interior with Jones, Tonga and Blackson all likely to make the roster. Mario Edwards, who is listed as a defensive end, can also play the interior. Dew-Treadway has a chance to snag one of those final roster spots, and he was already listed as Blackson’s backup on the first unofficial depth chart.
Edge rushers (5)
- Robert Quinn
- Trevis Gipson
- Al-Quadin Muhammad
- Mario Edwards Jr.
- Dominique Robinson
Edge rusher is all but set at this point with Quinn, Gipson and Muhammad leading the way. Edwards can play the edge or the interior, so he’ll likely see playing time in both spots. Robinson showed why the Bears are high on him in the preseason opener, and he should snag that final spot.
Linebackers (5)
- Roquan Smith
- Nicholas Morrow
- Matt Adams
- Joe Thomas
- Jack Sanborn
Smith and Morrow are locks at their respective positions while Matt Adams and Joe Thomas are competing for that SAM linebacker spot. Both will make the roster, especially given Adams’ versatility in playing all three linebacker spots. In the preseason opener, Sanborn not only showed that he’s worthy of a roster spot but that he should get the chance to compete for playing time.
Cornerbacks (6)
- Jaylon Johnson
- Kyler Gordon
- Tavon Young
- Kindle Vildor
- Thomas Graham Jr.
- Lamar Jackson
The Bears are confident in Gordon’s ability to play outside or in the slot, so the only question is where he’ll be starting. Johnson is another lock for the roster, and Vildor and Young should also make the roster. I have Graham and Jackson landing those last two cornerback spots.
Safeties (5)
- Eddie Jackson
- Jaquan Brisker
- DeAndre Houston-Carson
- Dane Cruikshank
- Elijah Hicks
Jackson and Brisker will be your starters at free safety and strong safety. Meanwhile, Houston-Carson, Cruikshank and Hicks should provide nice depth at safety and will be key contributors on special teams.
Special teams (3)
- K Cairo Santos
- P Trenton Gill
- LS Patrick Scales
Special teams is set with Santos, Gill and Scales.
