ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' 53-man roster projection after the preseason opener

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9ZeA_0hIPxtb700

The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, where some players made a strong push for roster spots ahead of the first round of cuts.

There were a number of standout performers during Saturday’s preseason win, including undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.

Following the preseason opener, here are my predictions for the Bears’ 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymZzm_0hIPxtb700
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • Justin Fields
  • Trevor Siemian

There’s no surprise at quarterback with Fields serving as the undisputed starter with Siemian backing him up. Nathan Peterman should land on the practice squad.

Running backs (4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZa79_0hIPxtb700
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • David Montgomery
  • Khalil Herbert
  • Trestan Ebner
  • Darrynton Evans

Montgomery will be the lead back this season with Herbert also getting some of the workload. Ebner is certainly pushing for more playing time, and he should get plenty of opportunities on offense and special teams.

Fullbacks (1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ax6oN_0hIPxtb700
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Khari Blasingame

For the first time since 2018, the Bears will employ a fullback on the roster. Given the run-heavy scheme, Blasingame will be vital on offense.

Wide receivers (6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCpxd_0hIPxtb700
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
  • Darnell Mooney
  • Equanimeous St. Brown
  • Byron Pringle
  • Velus Jones Jr.
  • Tajae Sharpe
  • Dante Pettis
  • *N’Keal Harry

There aren’t any surprises with Mooney, St. Brown, Pringle and Jones, which means it comes down to the final two spots. Sharpe continues to impress and is emerging as a weapon for Fields. The Bears need to carry Harry on their initial 53-man roster before placing him on injured reserve to start the season. With that in mind, my last spot goes to Pettis, who should prove his worth on offense and special teams.

Tight ends (3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JO4Ow_0hIPxtb700
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
  • Cole Kmet
  • Ryan Griffin
  • James O’Shaughnessy

With the Bears employing a fullback, they’ll carry three tight ends on the roster. The hope is Kmet breaks out in his third season. Meanwhile, Griffin and O’Shuaghnessy will serve as dependable reserves who specialize in blocking.

Offensive line (10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNcC3_0hIPxtb700
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • Braxton Jones (LT)
  • Cody Whitehair (LG)
  • Lucas Patrick (C)
  • Michael Schofield (RG)
  • Riley Reiff (RT)
  • Larry Borom
  • Teven Jenkins
  • Sam Mustipher
  • Ja’Tyre Carter

The Bears appear to have their staring offensive line set with Jones, Whitehair, Patrick, Schofield and Reiff. Borom, Mustipher and Carter will serve as reserves. Yes, I still have Jenkins starting the year on the roster. We’ll see how things develop. Other rookies Doug Kramer and Zachary Thomas should land on the practice squad.

Defensive line (4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTTUb_0hIPxtb700
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
  • Justin Jones
  • Khyiris Tonga
  • Angelo Blackson
  • Micah Dew-Treadway

No surprises along the interior with Jones, Tonga and Blackson all likely to make the roster. Mario Edwards, who is listed as a defensive end, can also play the interior. Dew-Treadway has a chance to snag one of those final roster spots, and he was already listed as Blackson’s backup on the first unofficial depth chart.

Edge rushers (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZjBO_0hIPxtb700
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • Robert Quinn
  • Trevis Gipson
  • Al-Quadin Muhammad
  • Mario Edwards Jr.
  • Dominique Robinson

Edge rusher is all but set at this point with Quinn, Gipson and Muhammad leading the way. Edwards can play the edge or the interior, so he’ll likely see playing time in both spots. Robinson showed why the Bears are high on him in the preseason opener, and he should snag that final spot.

Linebackers (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOvrh_0hIPxtb700
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Roquan Smith
  • Nicholas Morrow
  • Matt Adams
  • Joe Thomas
  • Jack Sanborn

Smith and Morrow are locks at their respective positions while Matt Adams and Joe Thomas are competing for that SAM linebacker spot. Both will make the roster, especially given Adams’ versatility in playing all three linebacker spots. In the preseason opener, Sanborn not only showed that he’s worthy of a roster spot but that he should get the chance to compete for playing time.

Cornerbacks (6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q96Rv_0hIPxtb700
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • Jaylon Johnson
  • Kyler Gordon
  • Tavon Young
  • Kindle Vildor
  • Thomas Graham Jr.
  • Lamar Jackson

The Bears are confident in Gordon’s ability to play outside or in the slot, so the only question is where he’ll be starting. Johnson is another lock for the roster, and Vildor and Young should also make the roster. I have Graham and Jackson landing those last two cornerback spots.

Safeties (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMJY4_0hIPxtb700
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • Eddie Jackson
  • Jaquan Brisker
  • DeAndre Houston-Carson
  • Dane Cruikshank
  • Elijah Hicks

Jackson and Brisker will be your starters at free safety and strong safety. Meanwhile, Houston-Carson, Cruikshank and Hicks should provide nice depth at safety and will be key contributors on special teams.

Special teams (3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kraBp_0hIPxtb700
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
  • K Cairo Santos
  • P Trenton Gill
  • LS Patrick Scales

Special teams is set with Santos, Gill and Scales.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints came up short against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, losing their second preseason game by a final score of 20-10. There weren’t many minutes played by the starters, with second-year quarterback Ian Book leading the offense for most of the evening without his best playmakers in the lineup. Still, we learned a lot with many position battles playing out in each phase of the game on offense, defense, and special teams. Here’s everything you need to know:
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mario Edwards Jr#Ryan Griffin#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Chicago Bears#The Kansas City Chiefs#Trestan Ebner
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Chris Olave catches 20-yard TD in preseason game against Packers

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave hauled in his first professional touchdown for the New Orleans Saints in his second preseason game, scoring it at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The 20-yard touchdown reception was just the third catch of his pro career. It came at an opportune time for the Saints as it cut the lead down to 13-10 before halftime.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Taysom Hill catches a screen pass and converts a first down vs. Packers

It didn’t take long for Taysom Hill to get started on his highlight reel. The New Orleans Saints quarterback-turned-tight end executed a screen perfectly on the team’s opening drive against the Green Bay Packers, catching the pass from Ian Book and turning to follow his blockers upfield. The big men up front got to their spots on time and opened a lane for Hill, who thundered through the gap to fall forward and gain 10 yards, and pick up a fresh set of downs.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Rams' 24-20 loss to Texans: Durant, Williams stand out for LA

The Rams changed things up a bit on offense in their second preseason game, giving John Wolford an opportunity to play – his first extended game action since 2020. He started the night against the Texans and played the first half before giving way to Bryce Perkins for the second half. They combined for 265 yards passing, but neither had a touchdown pass.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Matt Corral leaves preseason loss with foot injury

Carolina Panthers rookie Matt Corral isn’t having a storybook beginning to his NFL career. And hopefully, this first chapter isn’t about to take a damaging turn. The 2022 third-round pick left Friday night’s loss to the New England Patriots after sustaining a foot injury. After the game, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Corral was stepped on and had been sent for x-rays.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Saints OL Cesar Ruiz tackles his own running back

There are times as a defender when you really want to tackle an opposing running back, but things just don’t work out the way you would prefer. This happened to the Green Bay Packers’ defense on Friday night against the New Orleans Saints. Running back Tony Jones Jr. (No. 34) was rumbling down the left side of the field, and there were several Packers defenders who had a serious problem bringing Jones down.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas football lands one preseason CBS All-American

Most preseason all-conference and All-Americans lists have been released at this point, just about two weeks away from the big start of the college football season. In the few that do remain, though, turns out Arkansas might be well-represented. Razorbacks junior safety Jalen Catalon was named to one such list Wednesday as he was a second-team All-American for CBS Sports. The only safeties ahead of him on the first team were Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph, Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson. Catalon was a Freshman All-American via the Associated Press (the primary All-American listing of record) two seasons ago. Last year, as a sophomore, he was hurt midway through the year, finishing the season with 46 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups in just six games. Catalon decided to return to Fayetteville for his junior season instead of going the NFL route, where he was projected to be a second-round pick. Now, without having played a game since, he’s already moved up to the late first round. Arkansas opens its season September 3 at home against Cincinnati. List Razorbacks depth chart projection: Arkansas' special teams could legit be special in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy